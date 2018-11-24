After silencing those who had expressed doubt about his ability to rebound with the announcement, mid-year, of his new plan in the aviation industry, notable aviation investor cum politician, Dr. Peter Obafemi, is resolute in his comeback.

While it’s true that he kept a low profile to get his act together, the sociable gentleman is said to be working hard to make his Great Eagle Airways a model in the industry.

Spotlight gathered that Obafemi is, at present, working on acquisition of two Bombardier CRJ 900 Jets and two Hawker 400 or 700 or 800 on a 3-year minimum dry lease for the take-off of his proposed airline. The aircraft will be domiciled in Lagos.

He was said to have been on it for some weeks now and, is almost about to wrap up the deal.

Obafemi’s Great Eagle Airways would operate passenger, cargo and chartered flight services from Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt while other cities in Nigeria and West Africa coast will be added in phases. He was said to have recruited competent hands in the industry and is all set to start flying.

It’s a well-known fact that Obafemi always break new frontiers. His foray into the world of business started in 1985 with his first enterprise named Budget TV and Appliances Rental Service Store on Central Avenue in East Orange, New Jersey.

But he has demonstrated, with aplomb, some success at working in the aviation industry. It is on record that, some years ago, this Ekiti State-born businessman made the impossible possible when he opened the route, Lagos-Atlanta direct flight with his defunct Ritetime/World Airways.