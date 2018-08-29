Perspectives on polygamy in Nigeria

Isidore Okpewho’s novel The Victims highlights the perennial crossfire associated with a home where polygamy holds sway. The novel revisits the tensions and acrimony in a conjugal misery occasioned by a forced union of two women, Nwabunor and Ogugua, who both drink from a common trough of irresponsibility personified in Obanua, their husband. Obanua, a driver by trade had married his second wife Ogugua because his first wife Nwabunor did not bear him another child after nine years of their only son, Ubaka.

Thus, Obanua is irredeemably torn between two loyalties, his first wife whose paranoid sense of entitlement pushed to suspect even her own shadows and his second, younger and more beautiful wife who is favoured after the birth of her son, Bomboy. By marrying two wives, Obanua compromises his emotional integrity and in his search for happiness which inevitably eludes him, he becomes a frustrated drunk, a travesty of a husband and a spoof of a father. Eventually, he loses his entire family who all become innocent victims of diabolical machinations, jealousy, and hate which are the inexorable hallmarks of polygamy.

While polygamy as a form of marriage is widely accepted by some religions and cultures across the world, it is repudiated by other religions and cultures too. As a cultural practice in the days of yore, it was a demonstration of a man’s wealth and status among his people. As an acceptable religious practice, a man is allowed to marry up to four wives as long as he can take care of them. However, beyond culture and religion, there are men who are forced into polygamy by circumstances bothering on the search for a child, or in most cases, the search for a male child who, according to them, will sustain the family lineage. Also, there are men who plunge into polygamy in search of happiness, wealth and sundry reasons that engage their cosmetic fancy. Although this essay focuses on polygamy as a form of conjugal union, it dwells on its various perspectives in Nigeria’s socio-political firmament. Let us, therefore, for the purpose of this essay identify three different types of polygamy – domestic polygamy, political polygamy and religious polygamy.

