For instance, it was a panel headed by Osinbajo that recommended the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, a close ally of Buhari, over corruption allegations. Lawal was fired in October last year after Buhari’s return from medical vacation. If Osinbajo had not led the panel that investigated the matter, he probably would have been the one to axe Lawal too. Again, on August 7, Osinbajo fired another Buhari loyalist, the hitherto powerful Lawal Daura. Daura before his recent deployment of operatives to barricade the National Assembly had in the estimation of most Nigerians engaged in series of illegalities, but the presidency had always looked the other way, thus giving the impression that the former DSS boss enjoyed Buhari’s backing, more so when such illegalities were perpetrated before the president’s eyes. The sack of Daura, therefore, at a time when Buhari was out of the country, whether or not with his consent, was seen by many as a display of rare courage by the acting President.

By this action and others, he has also inadvertently told government appointees in unmistakable terms that he won’t tolerate insubordination. This is evident in the speed with which IGP Idris, a man President Buhari openly told Nigerians disobeyed his (President’s) order, is responding to Osinbajo’s memo to reform the dreaded SARS. Osinbajo, who enjoys a good working relationship with his boss, Buhari, was born on March 7, 1957. He studied Law in the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1979. After his call to bar, he enrolled at the London School of Economics, where he bagged a master’s degree in law (LL.M). After his academic pursuit, he settled to practice the law profession and was admitted into the prestigious position of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). He was appointed Special Advisor to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN, in 1988, a position he held till 1991. He joined the University of Lagos as a lecturer, where he became a professor of Public Law. He was the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice from 1999 to 2003. He became Vice President in May 2015, following his nomination as Buhari’s running mate in 2014.