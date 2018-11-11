Onyedika Agbedo

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu is among the few politicians, especially in the Southeast geo-political zone, that have defied the odds to have a smooth sail in the muddy political terrain of the country since the restoration of democracy in 1999. As the longest serving senator and the highest political office holder from the zone, he is like the eye and ear of the entire people of the Southeast in the affairs of the country.

From a humble beginning as the Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State (1997-1998), he was appointed Chief of Staff, Enugu State Government House and later Secretary to the State Government (SSG). He was elected into the Senate in 2003 to represent Enugu West Senatorial District and has been serving in the Upper Chamber since then. By that virtue, he has worked with three governors of his state, from Chimaroke Nnamani to Sullivan Chime and now Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, without any known hassle except when Chime wanted to retire him from the Senate in 2015. Chime himself had wanted to go to the Senate, but Ekweremadu stopped him. In fact, Ekweremadu was recently quoted as saying he could remain in the Senate forever if he wanted. Although that might sound boastful, he spoke against the backdrop of the goodwill he enjoys from his people. “I’m in total touch with my people and that is why if I want to remain in Senate forever, I will,” he said. This can only come from a politician who has prepared his way and is ready to maintain it. However, recent developments point to seeming plots to neutralise Ekweremadu politically by whatever means possible. Just last Tuesday, there was an attack on his Apo residence in Abuja, which he alleged was an assassination attempt on him, his wife and son. Reports had it that the attackers discreetly beat the security at his residence to gain entry into his house. They forced their way into his bedroom having taken hold of his son and commanded him to lead the way. But in a show of bravado, Ekweremadu and his family engaged the attackers in a struggle that led to the arrest of one of the assailants while the rest escaped. The police have confirmed the incident, but said it was a case of mere burglary. The four policemen and a civil defence official on duty at the residence on that day have also been arrested. Surely, they will have to explain how the assailants outsmarted them as investigation continues.