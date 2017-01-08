The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th January 2017 - Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees
9th January 2017 - Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children
9th January 2017 - Buhari, other West African leaders in crucial talks over Gambia
9th January 2017 - Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades
9th January 2017 - Saraki mourns late ex-Niger gov, Kure
9th January 2017 - Senate’ll give priority to passage of 2017 Budget – Spokesman
9th January 2017 - IBB, Kalu, Wike mourn Kure
9th January 2017 - Former Niger gov, Kure, dies in German hospital
9th January 2017 - Govt won’t buy grains from hoarders –Lokpobiri
9th January 2017 - Babalakin committee: We’re ready for renegotiation –ASUU President
Home / Politics / PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Atiku Abubakar: From the top of every mountain

PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Atiku Abubakar: From the top of every mountain

— 8th January 2017

“If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing”  
–Coco Chanel

By CHIDI OBINECHE

He is like the full moon that has come full circle; the tree with ripe- reddened fruits, the mountain that drips with dew. In the last couple of months, former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar’s name has festooned on lips, drawn much vibes in flaks and applause. He is in the moment, stoking the nation’s psyche, filling in the gaps of missteps and misses.
At the dawn of the new year last week, shards of prophecies rocked with his name. Some said he is the president to come. Others peeped into the broken walls and claimed they saw him leading a new-found mega party to the “Golan heights”. Over the years, he has been dirtied, clammied , impugned. But he has always managed to rise from the canvas, the humbling grass. From the day he set his hands on the sails, Atiku has hugged the sweet and bitter sides.
His iron  clad quest to be president having come so close to it before, has been a tarried subject of immense discourse and inquisition. Some say it smells of vaulting ambition, the type that blindfolds and inebriates.
Others insist it is a test of endurance, the race of pheidippedes in the ancient Greek myth. But from every side of the coin, he portrays the “can do spirit”, the Walt Sidney Company pay-off that “ If you can dream it, you can do it.” He depicts the wise cracks of Albert Einstein when he said that “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” In bloom and dire straits, he keeps moving; telling everyone that he, who robs us of our dreams robs us of our life. The essential Atiku Abubakar.
Born on November 25, 1946 in Jada Adamawa State, he became the only child of his parents when his only sister died at infancy. He attended Adamawa Provincial Secondary School, Yola from 1960 to 1965. After graduation, he proceeded to the  Nigeria Police College, Kaduna and thereafter worked as a tax officer in the regional Ministry of Finance.  He got admission to the School of Hygeine, Kano in 1966 and bagged a diploma  in 1967.
The same year, he was admitted for a Law Diploma at the Ahmadu Bello Univwersity, ABU on a scholarship. He joined the Nigeria Customs Service on his graduation in 1969. He held top Command positions and voluntarily retired in 1989 as Deputy Director, Enforcement and Drugs. He has interest in many business ventures encompassing manufacturing, real estate, agriculture, trading, education, oil and gas ,etc. His foray into the world of politics began in 1989 when he  became the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Front of Nigeria, PFN. He was a member of the Constituent Assembly in 1989.
In 1998, he was elected governor of Adamawa State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP before he was called to run with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo in the presidential elections that year.On December 20,2006  he became the presidential candidate of the defunct Action Congress, AC and lost in the elections. In 2011, he again lost in the PDP presidential primary. On February 2, 2014 he defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Tony 8th January 2017 at 7:58 pm
    Reply

    Nigerians are on the march again to be fooled by another deceipt from the north come 2019. The man in question is ATIKU.
    His inordinate ambition to rule Nigeria has refused to die and the foolish nigerians have indirectly started campaigning for him. I can see the yorubas warming up to be used and dumped again. The hausas and yorubas are at liberty to vote boko haram’s leader shekau as the next preaident .As for us BIAFRANS we have chosen to opt out of the BOKO republic called Nigeria.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fearing Boko Haram infiltration, Kebbi to vet returnees

— 9th January 2017

(By Olanrewaju Lawal – BIRNIN KEBBI) Fearing a resurgent Boko Haram, the Kebbi state government is screening returning residents of Bunza local government area of the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, who confirmed this development to journalists on Monday, January 9, noted that leaders of each community in the state are being…

  • Nasarawa Police arrest man with 12 stolen children

    — 9th January 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia Nasarawa State Police Command said they have rescued 12 children from a suspected child trafficker, identified as Nuhu Adams. Adam claims he is an evangelist. Parading the suspect, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Bello, said his men received intelligence report on December 16, 2016 that the suspect had in his…

  • Buhari, other West African leaders in crucial talks over Gambia

    — 9th January 2017

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the brewing political impasse in The Gambia. President Buhari is the Chief Mediator, while immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama is the co-Mediator appointed by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS…

  • Lagos govt moves to protect monumental arcades

    — 9th January 2017

    The Lagos State Government has begun the protection of all monumental arcades from street traders, hawkers and other environmental nuisances. The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement, on Monday, that the monuments were cultural heritage and played other important roles. “They are to preserve cultural heritage and…

  • Saraki mourns late ex-Niger gov, Kure

    — 9th January 2017

    Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday, expressed shock over the death of the former Governor of Niger State, Engineer Abdulkadir Kure. Saraki described him as a man who made tremendous sacrifice for nation building. Saraki, in a condolence message issued by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, stated that Kure’s death…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351