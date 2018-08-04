Permission to cheat

I got a number of amazing and shocking responses to my last week’s article ‘Are you in a sexless marriage?’ I will therefore begin the topic for this week with one of such heart touching feedbacks. Please follow me:

“I’m in a sexless marriage, I’m the one withholding sex. I have been married for over 10 years now. I didn’t marry my husband a virgin and getting deflowered was a horrible experience. He wasn’t rough with me but it was a torturous and unbearable pain. I thought it was the usual pain every virgin must experience, but I was wrong, dead wrong, I passed out. After series of sexual disappointments, he dumped me. I tried a couple more relationships and it finally occurred to me that I really needed help. I visited a gynecologist who confirmed I have vaginismus. You already know what that means. Few months later, I met my now husband, I opened up to him about my condition and he accepted me wholeheartedly. We got married but having sex became an issue. It took a toll on him, we devised other ways of having sex orally without penetrating me until he is to cum. He only gets to deposit his semen inside me by thrusting half way once.

It wasn’t long, I took in, we have three lovely children. In the early months of our marriage, I saw my husband become an unhappy man, he was unhappy because of me, because of my condition, he cannot stand my tears and pain even when he just penetrates me a little to deposit his semen.

Two years into our marriage, I suggested he takes another wife, an idea he strongly opposed. He was going on a trip one day, while helping him pack I gifted him a pack of condom. He was quiet, he’s actually not the talking type, he waited for me to say what was on my mind. I can’t remember my exact words, but I gave him the express permission to have fun with other women. The condom was for him to “cheat responsibly” in your words. He didn’t say a word, but he smiled, placed the condom in his bag properly. Kissed me with a thank you.

