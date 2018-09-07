Perils of zeal without knowledge

This is why our resource-rich nation cannot pay its bills, has become import-dependent, and is reeling under the weight of moral degeneration and criminality. The onus is now on our youth to take control. How do you take control of a failed republic like Nigeria, with its many complex problems of mass poverty, illiteracy, ethnicity, sectarian crisis, disunity, xenophobia, endemic, widespread ignorance and cultural myths/superstition? If you want to take charge of things in this nation, you must be fully in control of yourself. You first prove to your folks that you are in charge of your life before you can rule over others. Our current leaders failed because most of them are failures in their private lives, homes, businesses or in their professions and affiliations. Failure in private life cannot produce success in public vocation. Therefore, live a life of purpose and be focused on your mission. Succeed first in your primary calling, vocation, business and home before you venture out to pursue public office. A footballer first becomes a star in the home league before foreign clubs sign him to play on the big stage. You should be the captain of 10, 20, hundreds and thousands, before you aspire to rule over millions. If you can’t govern a local government, you can’t govern a state. If you haven’t governed a state successfully, how can you rule Nigeria with a population close to 180 million? Start small and master small projects before you aspire for the big ones. A young man must have a clear vision and the ability to pursue it to the logical conclusion. No matter the obstacles, you must never give up. That is how to be a winner. READ ALSO: MTN Project Fame winner decries stereotype in Nigeria music

Manage your private space brilliantly. Others will notice you and, before you realise it, you’ll be called to lead. It is better to go through the ranks and work your way up. Some folks want to be governors or presidents, when they have never managed any institution of note before. How do you get the experience to run a state or country, if you have not been tested in small projects? You don’t become a General the day you join the army. It takes time, training, drills, tests in real combat situations and then you rise through the echelons to become a General. Zeal without knowledge is foolish and, in fact, dangerous. What Nigeria needs now is not folks who are zealous for religion, tribe, or money; we need youth who are zealous for the right knowledge to engender self-development, national prosperity, peace, internal cohesion, technology, hard work and clean morals. We need youth who are keen to serve the fatherland with qualifications obtained on merit, not by quota, sex-for-marks or ghost writers of exam papers. This nation will be transformed before our eyes within record time if our youth could turn their amazing creativity and energy away from criminality to worthy enterprises. Crooked leaders hide under religion to mislead our youth into mindless