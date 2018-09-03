– The Sun News
ASSESSMENT

Performance assessment: FRSC boss tasks officers on transparency

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday urged officers of the Corps to be transparent in the assessment of the corps’ performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boboye made the call while declaring the 3rd Quarter 2018 Corps Marshal Strategy Session opened at the FRSC Headquarters in Abuja.

He said that the success of any purpose-driven organisation lied in its prowess to diligently, transparently and truthfully assess its performance on a regular basis.

He noted that this was the only way the organisation could retain relevance or continue to add value to the lives of the citizens.

READ ALSO Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners

“As has become our tradition, since the beginning of the year, we have continuously monitored our performance and evaluated them on quarterly basis.

“Today, for the third time in the year, we are gathered to see how well our efforts have taken us in delivering on our commitment and to exploit new ideas to surmount issues that have confronted our operations.

“This is to ensure value addition to the corps operations for the rest of the year.

“More so, as these are the critical EMBER months usually characterised by all the dynamics of Road Safety, and to harmonise them for deployment,’’ he said.

The corps marshal stressed that his administration operated on a standard bearing of a set of organisational style, adding that these values have guided the operation of the corps.

“As you are all aware that at the beginning of this administration, I did commit the corps to a standard bearing of organisational style whose bedrock was a tripod Consultation, Reward and Punishment.

“This session is in continuation of the first value of the tripod.

“You will also recall that at the beginning of the year, we did assign to ourselves quadruple strategic goals to accomplish within the year 2018 after going through a rigorous strategy planning session.

“These goals which include; enhancement of communication, social media and technology, improvement of enforcement and rescue services, reduction in road traffic crashes by 15 percent and fatality by 30 percent.

“Enhancement of professionalism and promotion of ease of doing business as well as stakeholders cooperation, have guided our operation,’’ he said.

He therefore urged officers and men of the corps to continue the good work by remaining committed to the National and International development goals, including the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and Sustainable Development Goals.

READ ALSO Nigerian community in China extols Aisha Buhari`s humanitarian services

He appreciated the Federal Government for its logistics, moral, legislative and budgetary support to the corps.

“This kind gesture has indeed inspired the corps to better performance and there has been no other way to reciprocate than to continue to improve on daily basis on its approach to ever dynamics of FRSC in Nigeria.

“Another area the federal government has demonstrated its believe in the corps is the recent renewal of the tenure of the corps marshal

“This resound impact is on every individual member of the corps as having contributed to the novel, since inception of the corps in 1988,’’ he said.

NAN also reports that in attendance at the strategy session were 12 Zonal Commanding Officers and 37 Sector Commanders.

