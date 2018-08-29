Pepper Millionaires: In Nsukka, farmers make fortunes planting pepper

He said the price varies from time to time, but currently a bag sells for between N10,000 and N15,000 while a particular tin measurement goes for about N1,000.

Ogbu Obinna, a graduate yellow pepper farmer said: “Ose Nsukka farming is a good business that requires commitment and resources. One needs a large expanse of land to do the farming. I started the yellow pepper farming four years ago, when I finished my National Youth Service Corps and retuned home without having any tangible work at hand. So, I took N500,000 loan from a bank to start up the farming. Today, I have made lots of progress in the pepper farming business and have since paid back the loan. The profit from the business has made me a complete man. I’m happily married, I have a car and currently, I’m building a two storey house.”