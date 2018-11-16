Manchester City have joined the interest in Napoli midfielder Allan.

At 27, Allan is set to make his Brazil debut this week after a first call-up by Selecaocoach Tite.

His form has attracted the attention of major clubs from a cross Europe – with City just the latest to make enquiries.

READ ALSO Arsenal, City scout Junior Firpo

Calcio mercato .it says City boss Pep Guardiola sees Allan as a potential successor for veteran midfielder Fernandinho. Allan penned new terms with Napoli in Marchto 2023.