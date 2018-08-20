– The Sun News
Aguero

Pep hails “incredible” Aguero

— 20th August 2018

Pep Guardiola has singled Sergio Aguero out for praise following the striker’s hat-trick in Manchester City’s 6-1 demolition of Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers held the Citizens to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium last season but there was to be no repeat of such a result on Sunday as the Premier League champions ran riot.

Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and Terence Kongolo’s own goal also contributed to City’s win, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic netted a consolation for Huddersfield just before the break.

“[I’m pleased] with the three points, the way we played,” Guardiola told Sky Sports News. “We started better than last season.

We made a good performance in 90 minutes.

READ ALSO NUJ condemns demolition of Ayefele’s Fresh FM station

“Last season Huddersfield played five at the back. We decided today, we would play with two strikers. All the players made a good performance.

We could not attack in this way last year because we did not have Benjamin Mendy [due to a long-term injury], he is so clever to go up and down.

When we have we are able to attack in that way.

“The pass was outstanding, the control by Sergio Aguero. I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball.

I thought to take Sergio off before the hat-trick but in the end it was perfect, he scored a goal and off to a standing ovation.”

City sit top of the table with two league wins out of two, as well as eight goals scored and just one conceded.

