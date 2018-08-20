Pep Guardiola has singled Sergio Aguero out for praise following the striker’s hat-trick in Manchester City’s 6-1 demolition of Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers held the Citizens to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium last season but there was to be no repeat of such a result on Sunday as the Premier League champions ran riot.

Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and Terence Kongolo’s own goal also contributed to City’s win, while Jon Gorenc Stankovic netted a consolation for Huddersfield just before the break.

“[I’m pleased] with the three points, the way we played,” Guardiola told Sky Sports News. “We started better than last season.

We made a good performance in 90 minutes.

“Last season Huddersfield played five at the back. We decided today, we would play with two strikers. All the players made a good performance.

We could not attack in this way last year because we did not have Benjamin Mendy [due to a long-term injury], he is so clever to go up and down.

When we have we are able to attack in that way.

“The pass was outstanding, the control by Sergio Aguero. I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball.

I thought to take Sergio off before the hat-trick but in the end it was perfect, he scored a goal and off to a standing ovation.”

City sit top of the table with two league wins out of two, as well as eight goals scored and just one conceded.