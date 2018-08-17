People think I’m illiterate ‘cos I do street music – CDQ

Some customs officials harassed you few months ago. Although, the matter is resolved now, how did that make you feel as a celebrity?

That is past for me. I was travelling to Ibadan for a show; I also had a couple of other shows in Lagos, that same day. I left Lagos around 12 midnight and headed for Ibadan. On the way, some customs officials asked for my (car) papers and I asked who carries customs papers around in this civilised world. I have been to different countries. All you have to do is put in the car number (in the system) and you get all the information you need about the car. They insisted I produce the papers. Let’s forget about the rest of the story. I don’t believe I am above the law because I am CDQ. I don’t jump the rules. I just felt that that is not good enough about the country. Despite that I had a show; they delayed me for over two hours and people thought I wasn’t coming again. The show promoter kept calling me. It only makes me feel that we are still laid back in this country.