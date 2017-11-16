Pensioners’ wives protest in Abuja, demand payment of husbands’ arrears

The Sun News
From: Okwe Obi, Abuja

A mild drama played out, on Thursday, in Abuja, as pensioners’ wives,

under the aegis of Nigeria Women in Action, converged on the Unity

Fountain, calling on the Federal Government to pay outstanding pension

arrears of their husbands.

The women, who carried placards with different inscriptions such as:

“All pension thieves must be probed”; “Please do not divert out

intention from N1.6tr to 2.1 billion”; “Nigerian women say NO to secret

probe of pension fund,” lampooned the slow pace of the investigation.

Convener of the group, Ebere Okafor, added that life had not been

the same, as their children could not go to school, eat good meal, and so forth.

She also stressed that: “They want our husbands to die, they steal our

money every day. Imagine, they are stealing N300m every day, N5.32 billion

every month and they say N3 trillion is hiding somewhere that belongs to our

husbands.

“Mr. President, we want the money. Our children are in school but no

school fees, some have dropped out because there is no money and we

want the N3 trillion to start businesses,” she added.

Okafor also alleged that members of the National Assembly were working

for the people who are stealing their husbands’ money.

“Let the ministry of Justice constitutes judges to handle the

investigation. More President Buhari should monitor the investigation

so that the money missing could be recovered for our husbands,” she

said.

Some members of the group said that they would not back down until their demands are met.

