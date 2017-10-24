The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Pension scandal rocks Ebonyi
24th October 2017 -   Rivers ALGON raises alarm over sacked APC chairmen
24th October 2017 - Why we moved against Luka Binniyat –Kaduna govt
24th October 2017 - Social media hate content threat to peaceful co-existence — NOA
24th October 2017 - Drug agency concerned about substance abuse among minors in Kano
24th October 2017 - Internet users hit 93 million in September: NCC
24th October 2017 - EFCC seals Maina’s houses, coys in Kaduna
24th October 2017 - Court grants Power Uti bail over wife’s death
24th October 2017 - Osinbajo’s wife, Ambode, other govs extol virtues of women in nation building
24th October 2017 - Nasarawa Assembly screens 158 political appointees in 1-hr
Home / Cover / National / Pension scandal rocks Ebonyi

Pension scandal rocks Ebonyi

— 24th October 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Some pensioners in Ebonyi State Tuesday raised the alarm over alleged criminal acts of some workers in the state’s audit office who allegedly demand financial gratification before their files are prepared for payment of entitlements.

The retirees alleged that already, some of them had complied with the demands of the workers of the department. Each retiree, according to them, pays as high as N200,000 to the workers.

Trouble, Daily Sun gathered, started when the leader of the workers’ illicit body demanded an increment in the tip from N200,000 to N500,000 per retiree. Some of them have already paid while some others were still making efforts to make up the money.

One of the retirees who was not pleased with the new arrangement, Mr. Benedict Anyigor, told newsmen in Abakaliki that he had already paid N50,000. He alleged that his file has been withheld by the accused officials of the audit department who he alleged have been extorting money from him.

“I was to be paid N4,787,081. Out of this amount, government has paid me N800,000 but one of the officials in the state audit and his colleague who have been processing my file for payment, said I should settle them with N200,000 for immediate payment or my file will not be sent to the Head of Service.

“I have already given them N50,000 out of the N200,000. I told them that I will pay the remaining N150,000 after receiving full payment of the gratuity from the government which they have started paying.

“But he increased the amount of settlement to N500,000 and insisted that I must pay him the amount before he releases my file to the Head of Service. I don’t have such money. I retired as a Level 8 Step 15 officer at the General Hospital, Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

Another retiree who did not want his name mentioned alleged that he was asked to pay N700,000 because his gratuity was relatively higher than that of others. He alleged the workers demand that he must pay the amount before his file would be processed and pushed out for immediate payment.

Governor David Umahi had released N1.5 billion for payment of gratuity and arrears of pensions of retired workers in the state and ordered the immediate payment.

But since the money was approved for payment, the retirees have been going through difficulties accessing the money.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pension scandal rocks Ebonyi

— 24th October 2017

  From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Some pensioners in Ebonyi State Tuesday raised the alarm over alleged criminal acts of some workers in the state’s audit office who allegedly demand financial gratification before their files are prepared for payment of entitlements. The retirees alleged that already, some of them had complied with the demands of the…

  •   Rivers ALGON raises alarm over sacked APC chairmen

    — 24th October 2017

        From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Serving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State have expressed concerns over looming crisis in the state, following a fresh case at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt. The matter is about the sacked chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC)….

  • Why we moved against Luka Binniyat –Kaduna govt

    — 24th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The deputy governor of Kaduna State, Bala Bantex, has given reason the administration of Nasir El-Rufai, decided to take the former Bureau Chief of the Vanguard Newspaper, Luka Biniyat to court. Bantex who represented El-Rufai at the second day of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Media Conference For media handlers…

  • Social media hate content threat to peaceful co-existence — NOA

    — 24th October 2017

    Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Tuesday, said social media contents were filled with hate and divisive contents, posing huge threat to the existence of the country. He made the remark at the opening of Stream 2 Capacity Building Workshop on Social Media Innovations and Online Reputation Management in Abuja. The…

  • Drug agency concerned about substance abuse among minors in Kano

    — 24th October 2017

    The Kano Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has decried the rising rate of drug abuse among minors in the state, describing the trend as “frightening”. The Commander, Alhaji Hamza Umar, told newsmen on Tuesday in Kano, that children, as young as seven years, were into drugs in the city. He said…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share