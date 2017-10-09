The Sun News
Pension Commission sues firm over default

— 9th October 2017

The National Pension Commssion has dragged Center Point Network Limited to court over non-compliance with contributory pension funds for its workers.

The suit was brought before Justice Edith Agbakoba of the National Industrial Court Abuja, on Monday.

The Commission’s lawyer, Mr Elendu Awa, held that the company had defaulted in complying with the Commission’s rules and government laws to set aside contributory pension funds for its workers.

Counsel to the defendant, who was absent in court, had sent an application to the court, explaining his absence and asking for an adjournment to enable him regulate his processes.

He, however, failed to serve same application on the claimant’s lawyer.

The judge, while presenting the letter in court and with the consent of the claimant’s counsel, adjourned the case until Dec. 5 for hearing.

(Source: NAN)

