The Sun News
Latest
21st October 2017 - Pension alert: Ex-Biafra police officers go wild in Enugu
21st October 2017 - Ikorodu agog for Glo Mega Music Tour this weekend
21st October 2017 - Wike accuses FG of weakening Judiciary
21st October 2017 - 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar
21st October 2017 - Amosun advocates special fund for flood free states
21st October 2017 - A’Ibom, C’River assemblies raise joint panel on boundary dispute
21st October 2017 - Army medical outreach: Dickson urges Bayelsans not to panic
21st October 2017 - 2019: Group endorses Bala Mohammed for Bauchi governor
21st October 2017 - Taking Tea Without Milk Could Be Better For Your Heart
21st October 2017 - TIPS ON WHOLESOME WELLNESS FROM THE LECTERN
Home / Cover / National / Pension alert: Ex-Biafra police officers go wild in Enugu

Pension alert: Ex-Biafra police officers go wild in Enugu

— 21st October 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Ex-Biafra police officers from the South-East and South-South states yesterday went wild in joy as they started receiving alerts for their pensions 17 years after former President Olusegun Obasanjo granted them amnesty.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday approved the payment of pensions to the dismissed Biafra police officers who fought in the 30-month Nigeria-Biafra civil war which ended in 1970.

Over 400 of the officers who gathered at the Ingrace Event Centre, Rangers Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu, venue of the flag off of the pension payments of retired war-affected police officers danced in joy as the President of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, Mr Fidelis Oyakhilome pressed the button of the instant transfer machine and they started receiving alerts of the payment in their various bank accounts.

Saturday Sun gathered that some of the retired officers actually started getting alerts for the payment of the pension on Thursday night with some of them getting close to half a million naira.

In her speech on the occasion, the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, said that she was highly elated to commence the payment of pension benefits to the retired war-affected police officers.

According to her, “162 officers who have never been on the payroll and 57 next of kin who have also not been paid their death benefits will be paid today,” while 155 others who are on the payroll, but were being short-paid would be paid in the next batch as soon as their pension benefit computation was concluded.

“You would all recall that Nigeria witnessed an ugly civil war between July, 1967 and January, 1970 and as a result of that unfortunate period, some members of the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police and the paramilitary officers who joined the secessionist were dismissed from service.

“After many years in the limbo, they were pardoned and honourably retired from the Nigeria Police Force through a presidential amnesty granted on 29th May, 2000 by the administration of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo,” she recalled.

Mrs Ikeazor disclosed that to implement the Federal Government’s decision on the pardoned officers, a full blown verification of the pardoned officers was carried out by the defunct Police Pension Office; recently by PTAD and the Police Service Commission.

“The verification exercise conducted in late 2014 and early 2015 resulted in identifying about 460 of the police officers who were caught up in the civil war.

“Despite the presidential pardon and the verification of these officers, many of them remained unpaid for years,” she said, adding that President Buhari, however, this week graciously gave approval for the payment of the pension entitlements to the affected officers and their next of kin.

“Today marks another milestone in reintegrating the hitherto neglected officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force who have suffered untold hardship over the years catering for their needs and that of their dependents.

“This represents another decision by the current Federal Government to bring closure to the painful legacies of the civil war, and indeed a clear demonstration that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed a father to all Nigerians and that his administration’s reforms under PTAD will ensure that Nigerians who spent the productive years of their lives serving their nation will not experience difficulties in getting their pensions,” she said.

She thanked the president for his magnanimity in approving the payment of the pension without further delay.

Also speaking, the President of Association of Retired War-Affected Police Officers from South-East and South-South states, Mr Matthew Udeh, thanked God for keeping the members of his association alive to see the day.

Udeh also thanked President Buhari for approving the recommendations presented to him by Mrs Ikeazor, as well as authorizing her to pay full retirement benefits to the war-affected police officers in compliance with the letters and spirit of the presidential amnesty granted to them by President Obasanjo.

“We commend President Buhari for approving the allocation of funds to the executive secretary for this payment.

“Our last port of call is on the Executive Secretary, Sharon Ikeazor who expeditiously packaged our case, presented it to President Buhari, and followed it up until President Buhari gave his assent and blessing, within two months of her assumption of office,” Udeh said.

Also retired police DIG and now President of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, Mr Fidelis Oyakhilome, thanked President Buhari for making it possible for the retired Biafra police officers to get their pension many years after they have been granted amnesty.

He also thanked Mrs Ikeazor for standing in for the officers. The pensioners ostensibly happy over what Mrs Ikeazor did for them bestowed on her a special merit award just as they also gave her the title name of Odi Uko na Mba, meaning one that is rare in a community.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pension alert: Ex-Biafra police officers go wild in Enugu

— 21st October 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Ex-Biafra police officers from the South-East and South-South states yesterday went wild in joy as they started receiving alerts for their pensions 17 years after former President Olusegun Obasanjo granted them amnesty. President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday approved the payment of pensions to the dismissed Biafra police officers who fought…

  • Ikorodu agog for Glo Mega Music Tour this weekend

    — 21st October 2017

    The ancient city of Ikorodu in Lagos is agog already as the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour gets set to hit the city on Saturday.  It is the 27th edition of the 27 week-long mega concert that has gone round some of Nigeria’s major cities such as Awka in Anambra State, Aba, Calabar, Asaba, Benin,…

  • Wike accuses FG of weakening Judiciary

    — 21st October 2017

    Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the Federal Government’s clampdown on judges was aimed at weakening the Justice system to lay the grounds for the wholesale politicization of the sector. The governor said that the systematic intimidation of the judiciary by the Federal Government has nothing to do with its fight against…

  • 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar

    — 21st October 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Thursday met with former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), as part of his consultations with former leaders of the country concerning his presidential ambition. The meeting, which was held   at the Minna hill top residence of the former military leader…

  • Amosun advocates special fund for flood free states

    — 21st October 2017

    From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has called on the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to make available, special funds to some states that had put infrastructure in place to prevent flooding. Amosun, who noted that giving fund and other relief materials to the states ravaged by…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share