PENGASSAN Mobil Nigeria Branch gets new chairman 

— 31st October 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Rasaq Obe has emerged the new Chairman of the Mobil Branch of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

He emerged as the new Chairman at the just concluded 5th Triennial Branch Delegates Conference which was held in Calabar, Cross River State capital between October 26th and 27th  2017.

Until his election, Razaq served as Chairman of Eket Chapter of the Association. Trained as a petroleum engineer in University of Benin where he began his bourgeoning leadership career, Rasaq is armed with wealth of experience in unionism.

The Chairman in his acceptance speech thanked the leadership of PENGASSAN under Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson who was present at the occasion for its support for the Branch. Rasaq said his leadership would focus on job security, return to work of the inappropriately separated colleagues, prevention and reversal of jobs offshoring and other key areas.

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited has been engulfed in a protracted conflict with PENGASSAN since its 83 members were separated from the Company in controversial circumstances in December 2016.

With the emergence of Razaq Obe who is believed to be a daring unionist and ardent mobilizer, another page in the Company’s industrial relations might have been opened.

