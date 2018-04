Maduka Nweke

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has taken swift decision to address the challenges of delay in payment of retirement benefit to Federal Government retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Speaking at a stakeholder’s workshop organized for Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), by the Commission recently in Lagos, Director and Head, Corporate Communications Department, Peter Aghahowa said the challenges were gradually being solved and the Federal Government would soon clear all backlogs in the system.

During the workshop organized mainly for the Southwest zone of the country, Aghoghwa said part of the ways the Commission is addressing the challenges is by educating the PDOs on workers nominal rolls and the workings of the CPS as a whole.