Pen Academy Gombe wins national info tech kids competition

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Two schools in Gombe State have emerged first and third winners of the 2017 National Information Technology Whizkids Competition organised by the Nigeria Computer Society that was held, in July, in Abuja.

At a brief ceremony to present prizes and certificates to the winning schools, Pen Resource Academy and Gombe High School, respectively, North East Regional Coordinator, Nigeria Computer Society, Gambo Abdullahi, at the weekend, said the aim of the competition was to promote education particularly computer and science related courses in the country.

Abdullahi said the competition was open to both public and private schools across the country.

The Ambassadors College, Ogun came second during the competition.

The NCS regional coordinator commended the management of the Pen Resource Academy Gombe and Gombe High School for emerging first and third respectively position.

Gombe State Commissioner for Higher Education, Isa Mohammed Wade, described the feat as an indication that the state educational standard has been given much attention by the Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo’s administration.

Wade however commended the management and tutors of both schools for their efforts in discharging their responsibility that led to the excellent performance of the students in computer education across the country.

He commended the National Computer Society for organising such competitions aimed at encouraging the young ones in school to be computer literate.

Chairman Board of Directors, Pen Resource Academy Gombe, Engr. Abdullahi Sanusi said the board ensured that the school has quality academic staff, with the school now recognised nationally.