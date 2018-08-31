– The Sun News
31st August 2018 - Pellegrini: I rejected Yaya Toure 
31st August 2018 - Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women
31st August 2018 - Eto’o to buy house for ex-Cameroon captain
31st August 2018 - PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day  
31st August 2018 - Argentine fan attacks Messi 
31st August 2018 - Libya: 165 Nigerian migrants arrive Lagos
31st August 2018 - US Open: Williams’ sisters renew rivalry 
31st August 2018 - Bolt set for football baptism 
31st August 2018 - State congress tears Oyo ADC apart
31st August 2018 - Sheyi Ojo joins Reims
Pellegrini

Pellegrini: I rejected Yaya Toure 

— 31st August 2018

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has said he turned down the chance to sign Yaya Toure after the player’s agent appeared to mock West Ham by saying the club “was not the place for him.”

Pellegrini managed the Ivorian during his time at Manchester City and a reunion had been mooted after Toure left the Etihad this summer.

However, he will join Greek side Olympiakos after passing a medical in London, as revealed by his agent, Dimitry Seluk.

READ ALSO Eto’o to buy house for ex-Cameroon captain

Seluk’s tweet only specified that the medical was taking place in London, leading to speculation he would join a Premier League side based in the capital.

But he then quoted his own tweet, adding: “It’s not West Ham 100%. Yaya is a champion. The last place is not for him.”

Pellegrini then said that, while he spoke to Toure, he was not in the market for another midfielder.

“Unfortunately, they were the words of Yaya’s agent,” the West Ham boss said, when asked about Seluk’s tweet. “I spoke to Yaya, I know him and appreciate him as a person.

He is a very good player but in the moment, when we were doing our squad list, that position was covered for other players.

“We needed money to bring in players in other positions so we explained to Yaya clearly why he cannot come here.

“I hope he will find a good club, a big club because he is a very good player.”

MRS AMBODE

Use your influence to turn nation to God, Mrs. Ambode tells women

— 31st August 2018

Remi Adefulu Lagos State governor’s wife, Bolanle Ambode has tasked women to positively use their influence in the society to turn the nation to God. Speaking at the 27th annual council of the Pan-African Christian Alliance (PACWA), Nigeria, she said this was in view of the great role of women in the society. Therefore, Mrs….

  • PVC COLLECTION

    PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day  

    — 31st August 2018

    Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has declared Friday a public holiday for public and civil servants to enable them register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). The governor gave the directive, yesterday, through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli. He enjoined workers to take advantage of the work-free day…

  • LIBYA RETURNEES

    Libya: 165 Nigerian migrants arrive Lagos

    — 31st August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Charge d’Affaires en titre of Nigeria in Libya, Alex Kefas, has disclosed that about 165 Nigerian migrants arrived from Libya. This is even as he said the situation is so bad that the Nigerian Embassy in Libya usually rush Nigerian migrants from the embassy to hospitals for delivery. Kefas, who briefed…

  • OYO ADC

    State congress tears Oyo ADC apart

    — 31st August 2018

    Oluseye Oyo, Ibadan National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been given a 72-hour ultimatum to cancel the state congress of the party held in Oyo State on Tuesday. The ultimatum was given by the Unity Forum that moved its structures from the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) in the state…

  • CROSS RIVER

    Cross River: SDP’ll sack Ayade in 2019, guber aspirant boasts

    — 31st August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A former Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Eyo Ekpo, on Thursday, picked nomination form to vie for the state gubernatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Ekpo, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja when he was received at the SDP national secretariat by the…

