The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Peace, stepping stone to rapid development – Ugwuanyi
10th July 2018 - NAFDAC nabs kingpin over supply of fake insecticides
10th July 2018 - Nigeria becoming failed state, says Anglican bishop
10th July 2018 - Obaseki, Singaporean president, others examine barriers to smart city initiative
10th July 2018 - Ango Abdullahi, Dickson meet on restructuring
10th July 2018 - Succour for Gbarain/Ekpetiama Cluster from the grips of Shell
10th July 2018 - Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities
10th July 2018 - Race for 2018 admission exercise
10th July 2018 - 2019: Atiku’ll be Nigeria’s Trump – Ogun
10th July 2018 - Bloody Highway: Statistics puts daily death on roads at 14
Home / National / Peace, stepping stone to rapid development – Ugwuanyi
UGWUANYI

Peace, stepping stone to rapid development – Ugwuanyi

— 10th July 2018

•Gov deserves second term – Mama

By Sunday Ani

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has emphasised the importance of peace in the progress of the state, saying it is a stepping stone to rapid development.

Ugwuanyi also said he is a governor for everybody, irrespective of class, religion or political leanings.

The governor, who spoke at a colourful civic reception and endorsement rally for his re-election in 2019, by the people of Eha-Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area, thanked them for their honour, solidarity and support.

He commended the chairman of the state’s Internal Revenue Services, Prince Emeka Odoh, who is also an illustrious son of the community, for his outstanding performance in office, which, he said, was responsible for the significant increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi because of the increase in the state’s IGR his administration was able to pay June salaries of the workers without receiving the federal allocation for the month, stressing that, “it is God’s doing.”

He also applauded the people of Eha-Alumona for the peace and unity in the community and reassured them that his administration will continue to take measures which would address their needs and impact positively on their lives.

In an address presented by the Secretary of the Central Planning Committee, Barr Rodrick Ugwu, the community commended Governor Ugwuanyi “for the wonderful transformational job you are doing in Enugu State.” 

“We are witnesses to the massive infrastructure revolution your government is implementing in Enugu State. We are impressed with your mastery of good governance and we’ve been reassured, time and again, by your actions, that Enugu State citizens did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice in 2015. You’ve proven beyond reasonable doubt that you are an outstanding performer and achiever.”

A chieftaincy title and an ‘Ofo’ (a symbol of authority) were conferred on and presented to the governor, respectively, by the community, after he was unanimously endorsed for a second term in office. 

Meanwhile, a House of Representatives aspirant in 2019 election in Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Mama, has commended the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good works, saying the governor deserves a second term in office.

He made the statement recently in Ogrute, the Igbo-Eze North Local Government secretariat, at a meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executives and elders, where he also declared his intention to contest for the Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency seat in 2019 general election.

Dr. Mama, who described Ugwuanyi as the best governor the state ever had, said the governor needs people with large heart to work with him to be able to actualise his good dreams for the state.

“I must confess that Governor Ugwuanyi has performed excellently well in the last three years of his administration. He has proved his mettle in all sectors, particularly in the areas of human capital development, infrastructure, education, health care among others.

 “Most importantly, the governor has ensured the sustenance of peace and unity in the state culminating in every association, group and NGOs endorsing him for a second tenure. 

“He has really done well and he deserves a second term. That’s why we ought to rally-round to be able to achieve more for the state,” he stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UGWUANYI

Peace, stepping stone to rapid development – Ugwuanyi

— 10th July 2018

•Gov deserves second term – Mama By Sunday Ani Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has emphasised the importance of peace in the progress of the state, saying it is a stepping stone to rapid development. Ugwuanyi also said he is a governor for everybody, irrespective of class, religion or political leanings. The governor, who spoke…

  • NAFDAC

    NAFDAC nabs kingpin over supply of fake insecticides

    — 10th July 2018

    The National Agency for Food and Drug administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested a kingpin behind the supply of fake insecticides in Port Harcourt. NAFDAC’s Public Relations Officer, South Zone, Mr. Cyril Monye, who announced this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said one Ebuka Ugwuanyi was arrested while 110 cartons of the product…

  • ANGLICAN

    Nigeria becoming failed state, says Anglican bishop

    — 10th July 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The Presiding Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Calabar, Tunde Adeleye, has said Nigeria is becoming a failed state. He said the country has derailed from the vision of its founding fathers. Adeleye, who said this at the 2018 Synod media chat held at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity Anglican Communion,…

  • OBASEKI

    Obaseki, Singaporean president, others examine barriers to smart city initiative

    — 10th July 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, Minister of National Development and Second Minister for Finance, Singapore, Lawrence Wong, with over 100 representatives of national and municipal governments as well as leading private sector players in cities development, last weekend, began deliberations on how to eliminate challenges to sustainable cities at the…

  • RESTRUCTURING

    Ango Abdullahi, Dickson meet on restructuring

    — 10th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, on Monday, held a closed door meeting with elder statesman and former Vice Chancellor of Ahmedu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in Abuja, on the need to restructure Nigeria. Dickson has been leading the charge on the need to restructure the country before the 2019 elections,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share