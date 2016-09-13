The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
13th September 2016 - Dealing with A FACE-OFF
13th September 2016 - How 2016 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay competition turned an all-female students affair
13th September 2016 - UNICAL boils over suspension of bursar, SUG President
13th September 2016 - Re: the education report on Prof Uche Modum of UNN
13th September 2016 - Community of priests, nuns
13th September 2016 - Peace returns to troubled Ebonyi, Benue communities
13th September 2016 - We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran
13th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll
13th September 2016 - 2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh
13th September 2016 - Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?
Home / Lifeline / Peace returns to troubled Ebonyi, Benue communities
the visit

Peace returns to troubled Ebonyi, Benue communities

— 13th September 2016

… As hope rises over 109-year-old boundary dispute

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

For 109 years, some communities in Ebonyi State and their neighbours in Benue State have been at loggerheads.
The feud was occasioned by a dispute arising from the boundary between both states. The incident led to inter-communal wars in which lives and property were lost in the past. However, recently, the two states, alongside a federal agency, have commenced moves to end the hostilities.
After identifying the major cause of the crises between the Ngbo, Effium and Ezza-Effium communities in Ebonyi and the Agila and Igumale communities in Benue, the two state governments, in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission (NBC), have initiated moves to end the crisis.

In the beginning
Since 1907, the people of Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ndienyim Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area and Agila and Jigban communities in Ado Local Government area of Benue State have been tangled in a dispute over boundaries, which has led in loss of many lives, even as belongings worth billions of naira have been destroyed.
Several efforts to reconcile the neighbours in the two states hit the rocks, as killing, maiming and destruction of property continued unabated. Many stories have been told of the disputed boundaries but both states have always laid claim to the land, which is vast and very fertile.
While the people of Ngbo and Ndienyim Ishieke have maintained that the boundary from Ngbo, Effium and Agila remains their land, the people of Agila and Jigbon have insisted that their ancestors, the progenitors of Idoma and Agila, farmed on the land.
Since the land dispute dates as far back as 1907, it has been very difficult for any credible witness to give evidence on the true ownership of the expanse of land. That was why the federal government intervened through the NBC.
Part of the resolutions reached by the antagonists included that all the affected communities must accept the decision of the NBC to demarcate the disputed land, and that the parties must accept peace and cease all hostilities.

Peace moves
Interestingly, the two states have made several efforts to end the disputes between both sides. In the recent past, there were been peace moves initiated by the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, and his Benue State counterpart, Benson Abounu.
To achieve the much-needed peace in the affected communities, the Director-General of the NBC, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, recently led a delegation from the federal government and top officials of both Ebonyi and Benue states to put an end to the lingering crisis.
Dr. Ahmed, while speaking during peace campaigns in the two neighbouring states, expressed worry over the deliberate killings and destruction of property along the border communities since the outbreak of the crisis. He explained that the sensitisation effort was at the instance of the federal government after a meeting with officials of the two states.
According to the DG, the NBC was putting in place modalities to ensure proper demarcation of the land, even as he blamed the boundary clashes between the two states on unlawful acquisition of land by some people from the affected communities.
He also noted that the boundary dispute started during the colonial period, and some from the communities went about amassing tracts of land without recourse to constituted laws and authorities, thereby causing the crisis to linger.
Ahmed  stated that the Ebonyi/Benue inter-state boundary was set up for administrative convenience, but, over the years, there have been crises between the two states.
He noted that a meeting was held on May 17, 2016, in Abuja with the governors of both states and their deputies, where it was decided that three major steps would be taken to bring to an end the lingering boundary crises.
The steps included local sensitisation, a joint sensitisation involving the two states and NBC and the constitution of a peace committee by the affected local governments before the proper demarcation of the boundaries. He appealed to those in government to always uphold the sanctity of human life and implore their people to live in peace.
“When we fight over land, we kill people, and we are not protecting the land, but we’re letting it to consume us,” he said.
Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Igwe, who was represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Augustine Nwankwegu, stated that the peace meeting was a measure that has shown the state’s unrelenting efforts towards a road map for the peaceful co-existence of border communities along the Ebonyi/Benue inter-state boundary and would transcend into a peaceful demarcation of boundaries.
He maintained that both states have witnessed hostilities in the border communities of Ohaukwu/Ado among the Ngbo people of the state and their Agila neighbours in Benue State, which has caused colossal damage and loss of innocent lives.
“An Ngbo man should regard an Agila man as a member of the same family called Nigeria. Let us all join hands and guard the security and sovereignty of our great nation, Nigeria, by ensuring that we all co-exist peacefully and even cooperate with one another across the borders,” he said.
The deputy governor further urged the chairmen of Ohaukwu and Ebonyi Local Government Areas, Clement Odah and Anslem Enigwe, respectively, to constitute a joint peace committee in the Ngbo/Agila and Ebonyi/Oju sections with membership as agreed in the joint meeting of May 17 in Abuja.
Benue State Deputy Governor, Abounu, an engineer, was represented by the Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Land, Prof. Jonathan Ake. He commended the people for their large turnout. He insisted that conflicts were inevitable, even as he advised the women to engage their husbands in constant dialogue on the dangers of war.
He expressed optimism that with the new step taken by the NBC, the peace that had eluded the states would be achieved without further bloodshed.

Tortuous path to peace
While hope rises for the return of peace to the troubled communities, ravaged by war and hatred, the journey to the hinterland, where the peace accord was struck, was dotted with dangerous ‘landmines.’
The stakeholders from both states in search of peace were trapped by the deplorable Effium-Izziogo-Nwezenyi road on their way to the disputed areas to enlighten the people on the need to embrace peace. The virtually impassable road trapped the NBC officials, security agents as well as the Ebonyi and Benue state officials.
This reporter observed that some men of the Department of State Service, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and government officials in the delegation were also trapped and their vehicles half-submerged in mud.
The deplorable road nearly marred the journey even as a downpour worsened the already bad situation. It took the intervention of the Ogadu Ezza-Effium villagers and a lorry to haul the vehicles out of the mud.

Residents’ cry for help
Mr. Ikechukwu Nkwuda, a resident of the community, decried the deplorable state of the roads in the border areas. He explained that the ring road was built during the regime of the former Governor Jim Nwobodo of old Anambra State, with regrets that it has not been maintained by successive administrations in the state.
He lamented that the villagers could not transport their farm produce to markets as a result of the bad road, which was very important to the state since it links Ohaukwu, Ebonyi and Izzi local government areas.
Another resident, Mrs. Rebecca Nwegbe, called on Governor David Umahi to come to the aid of the people, noting that the farm produce from the villages would boost the economy of the state where most of the residents were farmers.
She said since money from oil was no longer able to sustain the country’s economy, it was important for the state government to support farmers with an access road so that they could transport their farm produce to the markets.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pa Adedapo Adeniran

We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran

— 13th September 2016

…Says North power-drunk By Jet Stanley Madu The man who won freedom for indigenous lawyers, Adedapo Adeniran, has condemned the continued detention of the leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) and Director, Radio Biafra, Mr. Nnanna Kalu, whom he said, is fighting for a just cause. Over time, Adeniran, who also was legal…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll

    — 13th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s ) shift of the Edo State governorship election from September 10 to 28, there are still calls for further postponement. INEC had cited securityconcerns expressed by the police and the Department of State Security (DSS), as the reason for the shift. Yesterday, the governorship…

  • Audu-Ogbe

    2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh

    — 13th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that next year’s budget would focus on the development of agro-industries across the country. The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government would lay strong emphasis on the sector because it believes that only proper harnessing of the agriculture and solid…

  • emefiele-CBN

    Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories by Omodele Adigun Just eight years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) laid it to rest, demarketing in the banking space has refused to die. Its ghost, is on the prowl again, ready to spook the nation’s financial markets. Demarketing, as defined by Wikipedia, an online dictionary, is ‘unselling’ or ‘marketing in reverse’,…

  • Mohammed Tumala

    Quality data critical for devt planning  –Dr. Tumala

    — 13th September 2016

    The Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA) has identified quality statistical data as indispensable to current efforts at achieving broad-based national development on a sustainable basis. President of the association, Dr. Mohammed Tumala, who said this at the opening ceremony of its 40th Annual Conference in Abuja, noted that though funds for data production at federal and…

  • Petrol Pumps petrol,pump,gas,gasoline,petroleum,green,red,star,fill, car,vehicle,transport,energy,fuel,refill,tank,tanker, station,garage,cone,

    Recession: Fuel demand drops at tank farms

    — 13th September 2016

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The current economic recession scalding the country has led to a remarkable drop in the demand for petroleum products at various tank farms across the country. The situation is also compounded by the scarcity of forex as many manufacturers, who depended largely on petrol or diesel to operate have closed shop…

  • Umar Garba Danbatta2

    TECHNOLOGY: As NCC moves to stop unsolicited SMS, compliance problem lingers

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories Olabisi Olaleye [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 After several years of plea for regulatory intervention by the Nigerian telecommunication subscribers on unsolicited short messaging services (SMS) and voice calls from network providers, respite has finally come from the telecom umpire, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Network operators have always heaped the blame on Value Added Service Operators…

  • Ifeanyi-Ugwuanyi-of-Enugu1

    We’ll turn Zik’s residence to tourist site, says Ugwuanyi

    — 13th September 2016

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to Onuiyi Haven, the Nsukka residence of Nigeria’s first president, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe with a promise to turn his official residence in Enugu into a tourist site. Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the former minister of Information, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Second Republic politician,…

  • police

    Biafra anniversary: Delta command deploy 4,000 policemen

    — 13th September 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri The Delta Police Command has deployed over 4,000 policemen to forestall today’s planned anniversary celebration of the secession struggle by both the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) across the eastern region. Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that the…

  • Lai-Mohammed1

    Niger Delta: We’re all guilty –FG

    — 13th September 2016

    •Channel your energy into agriculture, minister tells militants From Magnus Eze, Abuja and and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Federal Government has admitted collective guilt in the deplorable state of the Niger Delta after 60 years of oil exploration which led to the unending restiveness in the region. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351