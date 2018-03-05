The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Peace Corps Bill: Over one million graduates to lose jobs –Okpokwasili
5th March 2018 - Alleged attack on Bishop: I commend Obinna for saying the truth – Okorocha
5th March 2018 - Benue court denies six Fulani herdsmen bail
5th March 2018 - FG to demolish property along Akanu Ibiam airport runway
5th March 2018 - World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo
5th March 2018 - Cholera kills two in Bauchi
5th March 2018 - Obasanjo, an outstanding nationalist – Okowa
5th March 2018 - Nasarawa Assembly passes amended 1968 Area Court law
5th March 2018 - Nigeria, Liberia $5m trade volume, too low, says Liberian President
5th March 2018 - Five feared killed by Fulani in Benue community
Home / National / Peace Corps Bill: Over one million graduates to lose jobs –Okpokwasili

Peace Corps Bill: Over one million graduates to lose jobs –Okpokwasili

— 5th March 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha 

The Anambra State Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Andy Chibuzor Okpokwasili, has said that over one million people already engaged in the Corps will lose their jobs if the President Buhari failed to sign the Peace Corps bill passed by the National Assembly.

The Commandant said that youths already engaged in the service would join the ranks of the unemployed who roam the streets constituting a nuisance and committing crime.

Okpokwasili stated this when he received a non-governmental organization (NGO), ‘Youths for Credible Democrats of Nigeria’ (YCDN), visiting his office at the State Command in Awka. He urged the President to have a rethink and the sign the bill into law in order to save Nigeria from the menace of unemployed youths.

Represented by State Deputy Commandant Operation of the Corps, Osunkwo Christopher, Okpokwasili described the development as very sad and regrettable.

According to him, “It is a very sad development. The reasons Mr. President gave are: One, that the country does not have enough funds to support the organization; two, that the establishment of Peace Corps of Nigeria will mean duplication of the jobs of similar security organizations like the Nigeria Police Force, the Army, Civil Defence, among others.”

“This is far from the truth. If our functions were a duplication of what others are doing, the National Assembly would not have passed the bill. Again, to say that a country like Nigeria does not have funds to support an organization that is meant to give jobs to unemployed graduates and secondary school leavers is not true also.”

“Withdrawal of presidential ascent from the bill is like a father denying his children the right to be gainfully employed. The prayer of the father is for his children to get better, not otherwise.”

“The bane of prostitution, armed robbery, kidnapping and similar vices among youths today are unemployment. A youth that is into a good job will have less time for crime,” he claimed.

“Since 1998, when this organization was formed, it has engaged over one million youths from the 36 states and the FCT, who are presently on the verge of losing their jobs,”Okpokwasili stated.

In his remark, the National President of Youths for Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDN), Okeke Godwin Chinemelu (Esq) said that the purpose of the visit was to encourage them, urging the Corps to remain resolute in their quest to serve the country.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Peace Corps Bill: Over one million graduates to lose jobs –Okpokwasili

— 5th March 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The Anambra State Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Andy Chibuzor Okpokwasili, has said that over one million people already engaged in the Corps will lose their jobs if the President Buhari failed to sign the Peace Corps bill passed by the National Assembly. The Commandant said that youths already engaged…

  • Alleged attack on Bishop: I commend Obinna for saying the truth – Okorocha

    — 5th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has commended the Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony Obinna, for  acknowledging that he was not attacked by anybody during his speech at a funeral ceremony held at St Michael Catholic Church, Obube, at the weekend, contrary to some media reports. The governor maintained that his detractors…

  • Benue court denies six Fulani herdsmen bail

    — 5th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, on Monday, denied granting bail application to six Fulani herdsmen who were arrested over the New Year attack in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State. Recall that the six accused persons, Ibrahim Saleh, Jibrin Adamu, Magaji Yau, Ibrahim Abubakar, Useni Bala, Sabin Yau, who…

  • FG to demolish property along Akanu Ibiam airport runway

    — 5th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Property owners around the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, would soon lose them as the Federal Government, on Monday, declared the buildings as threat to the airport security and a hindrance to the realization of “international status’ of the airport. Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who stated this after an…

  • World Bank spends $6m on tech development in Nigeria – Osinbajo

    — 5th March 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government said on Monday that the World Bank has approved additional financing of $3 million to stimulate global competitiveness of raw materials for a diversified economy in Nigeria. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja. The World Bank had in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share