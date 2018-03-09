Peace Corps bill and matters arising

Carl Umegboro

President Muhammadu Buhari recently declined his assent on the bill establishing Peace Corps of Nigeria earlier passed by the National Assembly. The reason adduced by the presidency for withholding assent as required by law, apart from the financial implications, the bill has overlapping responsibilities of existing security agency. The conflict has generated hullabaloo in the society with the executive and legislature drawing a battle line. Funnily enough, the episode developed at a time countless innocent citizens have been massacred by unknown gunmen.

A cursory look at the sophisticated weapons being used by the perpetrators of the heinous crimes leaves many to believe that the attacks may not be completely isolated from persons versed in gun handly, and therefore, a need on the federal government to be cautious in empowering and equipping any group of people with arms.

Without a doubt, the legislative powers of the federation in pursuant to Section 4(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended is vested in the National Assembly. And by the provision of Section 58(5), the National Assembly is clothed with unfettered powers to override the President on bills with two-thirds majority votes. But sensibly, could the latter be liberally invoked without first considering the whys and wherefores of the President’s knockback. To start with, the Navy, for example is vested with the duty of providing security at the seashores; Air-Force on the airspace, Army at the territorial borders whilst the Police, handles internal security in the society.

This, therefore, connotes division of labour with clear-cut jurisdictions and responsibilities distinct from each other; for security of lives and properties pursuant to Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution. By this arrangement, all the security-agencies identify clearly their respective primary operations zone which therefore eliminates unnecessary squabbles. Though, in exceptional cases, there may be joint-operations as directed by the President who doubles as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

At the moment, the Police already are complemented by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) alongside the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and State Security Service (SSS). The federal government stringently carved out financial crimes from the duties of the Police for EFCC as a specialized agency albeit both agencies operate with coordinate jurisdiction. On the other hand, the Department of State Security (DSS), also known as State Security Service complements the Police in providing security to high-ranking government officials and other intelligence issues. This is sufficiently convincing that there are many agencies sharing responsibilities already with the Police, sadly, the Police remains under-funded and short-staffed. Arguably, proliferation of agencies is no remedy to security of lives and properties but efficient coordination and funding which aligned with the President’s explanations.

Incidentally, the Peace Corps bill aimed at establishing the organization to perform the same duties delineated for the Police was rejected by the executive arm; the section that will be held liable if their services are compromised. The questions begging for answers to the promoters of the bill are; first, are the ins and outs adduced by the President weighty enough for the bill to be rejected?

Second, what responsibilities would the proposed agency be assigned with since grassroots and internal security is the duty of the Police, and third, will the legislature coordinate its operations if established and fund the agency from its mind-blowing budgets?

Above all, is it proficient to establish security agency without necessary planning and funding knowing that a security agency that is redundant will likely take advantage of uniforms and arms at its disposal to do more harm than good to the society? Arising from these, duplication of security agencies without clearly spelt-out duties is unconsciously calling for a catastrophe. At most, the interested applicants could seek for recruitments in the existing organized agencies rather than sporadically setting up parallel organizations with overlapping duties which will create unnecessary disasters in no distant future. Again, if the proposed body is not targeted as political tool for the forthcoming general elections, why the sudden pressure when it could run as voluntary organization until there is necessity, adequate resources and mechanism in place.

Concluding, a new security organization to be controlled by the presidency should logically come through executive bills after a thorough consideration of the prerequisites, necessaries, funding and coordination. The DSS and EFCC are productive on account of holistic planning prior to their establishment. Thus, an agency proposed to exist under the executive arm cannot suitably be a product of private sponsored-bills.

Undeniably, employment is a fundamental issue in any society but the principal objective of security agencies is not employment driven. It is perilous to empower a group with arms without proper coordination, control and training as the helpless society will certainly bear the repercussions. At this point, the appropriate legislative action is to deliberate extensively on the two cogent explanations by the President instead of absurdly gathering signatures as laws that are impracticable will inevitably end up it wastebaskets.

Generally and commonsensically, the legislature cannot arbitrarily foist a body on the executive without consensus, otherwise, it becomes an abuse of legislative powers. Thus, to override the President should always be the last resort and strictly after extensive consultations with certainty of mischiefs.

Umegboro writes from Abuja via: [email protected]