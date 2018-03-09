The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Peace Corps bill and matters arising
9th March 2018 - Innoson and Nigeria’s industrialisation
9th March 2018 - Is PMB beatable in 2019?
9th March 2018 - Morgan Tsvangirai (1952 – 2018)
9th March 2018 - Village Headmaster’s Ted Mukoro dies at 89
9th March 2018 - Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day
9th March 2018 - NLC, PWC task FG on International Women’s Day
9th March 2018 - Erosion menace spreads panic in Anambra community
9th March 2018 - Cleric launches book, as church celebrates anniversary
9th March 2018 - Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians  –Shittu
Home / Opinion / Peace Corps bill and matters arising

Peace Corps bill and matters arising

— 9th March 2018

Carl Umegboro

President Muhammadu Buhari recently  declined his assent on the bill establishing Peace Corps of Nigeria earlier passed by the National Assembly. The reason adduced by the presidency for withholding assent as required by law, apart from the financial implications, the bill has overlapping responsibilities of existing security agency. The conflict has generated hullabaloo in the society with the executive and legislature drawing a battle line. Funnily enough, the episode developed at a time countless innocent citizens have  been massacred  by unknown gunmen.

A cursory look at the sophisticated weapons being used by the perpetrators of the heinous crimes leaves many to believe that the attacks may not be completely isolated from persons versed in gun handly, and therefore, a need on the federal government to be cautious in empowering and equipping any group of people with arms.

Without a doubt, the legislative powers of the federation in pursuant to Section 4(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended is vested in the National Assembly. And by the provision of Section 58(5), the National Assembly is clothed with unfettered powers to override the President on bills with two-thirds majority votes. But sensibly, could the latter be liberally invoked without first considering the whys and wherefores of the President’s knockback. To start with, the Navy, for example is vested with the duty of providing security at the seashores; Air-Force on the airspace, Army at the territorial borders whilst the Police, handles internal security in the society.

This, therefore, connotes division of labour with clear-cut jurisdictions and responsibilities distinct from each other; for security of lives and properties pursuant to Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution. By this arrangement, all the security-agencies identify clearly their respective primary operations zone which therefore eliminates unnecessary squabbles. Though, in exceptional cases, there may be joint-operations as directed by the President who doubles as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

At the moment, the Police already are complemented by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) alongside the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and State Security Service (SSS). The federal government stringently carved out financial crimes from the duties of the Police for EFCC as a specialized agency albeit both agencies operate with coordinate jurisdiction. On the other hand, the Department of State Security (DSS), also known as State Security Service complements the Police in providing security to high-ranking government officials and other intelligence issues. This is sufficiently convincing that there are many agencies sharing responsibilities already with the Police, sadly, the Police remains under-funded and short-staffed. Arguably, proliferation of agencies is no remedy to security of lives and properties but efficient coordination and funding which aligned with the President’s explanations.

Incidentally, the Peace Corps bill aimed at establishing the organization to perform the same duties delineated for the Police was rejected by the executive arm; the section that will be held liable if their services are compromised. The questions begging for answers to the promoters of the bill are; first, are the ins and outs adduced by the President weighty enough for the bill to be rejected? 

Second, what responsibilities would the proposed agency be assigned with since grassroots and internal security is the duty of the Police, and third, will the legislature coordinate its operations if established and fund the agency from its mind-blowing budgets?

Above all, is it proficient to establish security agency without necessary planning and funding knowing that a security agency that is redundant will likely take advantage of uniforms and arms at its disposal to do more harm than good to the society? Arising from these, duplication of security agencies without clearly spelt-out duties is unconsciously calling for a catastrophe. At most, the interested applicants could seek for recruitments in the existing organized agencies rather than sporadically setting up parallel organizations with overlapping duties which will create unnecessary disasters in no distant future. Again, if the proposed body is not targeted as political tool for the forthcoming general elections, why the sudden pressure when it could run as voluntary organization until there is necessity, adequate resources and mechanism in place.

Concluding, a new security organization to be controlled by the presidency should logically come through executive bills after a thorough consideration of the prerequisites, necessaries, funding and coordination. The DSS and EFCC are productive on account of holistic planning prior to their establishment. Thus, an agency proposed to exist under the executive arm cannot suitably be a product of private sponsored-bills.

Undeniably, employment is a fundamental issue in any society but the principal objective of security agencies is not employment driven. It is perilous to empower a group with arms without proper coordination, control and training as the helpless society will certainly bear the repercussions. At this point, the appropriate legislative action is to deliberate extensively on the two cogent explanations by the President instead of absurdly gathering signatures as laws that are impracticable will inevitably end up it wastebaskets.

Generally and commonsensically, the legislature cannot arbitrarily foist a body on the executive without consensus, otherwise,  it becomes an abuse of legislative powers. Thus, to override the President should always be the last resort and strictly after extensive consultations with certainty of mischiefs.

Umegboro writes from Abuja  via: [email protected]

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Village Headmaster’s Ted Mukoro dies at 89

— 9th March 2018

• Buhari condoles with family Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Veteran actor and advertisement guru, Theodore Austin Mukoro, died at 89,  yesterday, after a brief illness at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Lagos Ted Mukoro hit fame as the first headmaster in the iconic television programme of the 80’s, The Village Headmaster. News of his death was…

  • Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day

    — 9th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, with agency reports Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, wife of Ondo State governor, Betty, among others, joined world leaders and people around the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day, yesterday. In a series of tweets on his @BukolaSaraki handle, the senate president emphasised the role…

  • NLC, PWC task FG on International Women’s Day

    — 9th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola; Zika Bobby As Nigerian women joined other women to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the IndustriALL Global Union have tasked the Federal Government on proper implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015) and other violebt acts against women. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said implementation of the…

  • Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians  –Shittu

    — 9th March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Minister of Communications, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, has said that software solution and e-commerce sector could employ over 45 million Nigerians and rake in significant revenue. He also described the ICT sector as one of the key pillars of the Nigerian economy that is contributing more than 10 per cent of the GDP. Shittu…

  • No going back on concession of Ajaokuta plant –FG

    — 9th March 2018

    …Says National Assembly approved N2bn for plant in 2017 The Federal Government, Thursday, said it will no longer spend money to revive Ajaokuta steel plant located in Kogi State, but would concession it to core investors who would run it as a business. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, who stated this at…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share