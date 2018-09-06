– The Sun News
PDP’ll crush APC in 2019, says ex-Immigration boss, Parradang

Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and aspirant for Plateau Central Senatorial District under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Shikfu Parradang, has assured that PDP would crush the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Parradang expressed the optimism that PDP government would enthrone peace and security in the country where farmers would go to farms without fear of being killed.

Parrandang said these, on Wednesday, while submitting his nomination form to contest the seat of Plateau Central Senatorial District at the State PDP Secretariat, Jos, Plateau state.

READ ALSO: Obaro chieftaincy tussle: Court stops Owoniyi's coronation

According to him, “I assured you that with the hardship and excruciating pains that Nigerians are going through, PDP will win the Presidency, the governorship of Plateau state, three senatorial seats and the eight House of Representatives seats in Plateau state.

“I will promote the tradition of inclusiveness, loyalty and integrity. I will not defect to any party if I lose the PDP primaries, I will embrace and work with whoever that will emerge as PDP candidate.”

He noted that if given the mandate to replaced Senator Joshua Dariye, he would enthrone peace and unity, economy recovery and provide employment opportunities for youths in his constituency.

Parradang stressed that he would work to break the era of inferiority complex among youths in Plateau and  vowed give them an effective representation in the National Assembly.

He continued, “I will deliver on security, women and youth empowerment, water supply and infrastructural development for the people in the constituency and Plateau state through budgetary provision.”

 

