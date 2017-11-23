The Sun News
PDP will win Kastina in 2019 – Senator Tsauri

An aspirant for national secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Umar Tsauri, has said that the party would regain power in Kastina in 2019 general elections.

Tsauri expressed the optimism in an interview with newsmen in Abuja shortly after submitting his nomination form for the race, at the party’s National Secretariat.

He said that PDP had done what was required to win the election in Katsina.

“We don’t need to campaign for that; PDP has done what is supposed to be done by any other political party rightly.

“Whether the president is from Kastina State or not, PDP is going to capture the state in 2019 general election,” he said.

On micro-zoning of positions, Tsauri said that as a party that believed in democracy, PDP should allow any interested candidate to test his or her popularity at the Dec. 9 convention.

“PDP is a democratic party. So, if a position is zoned to a place, you can contest it. If there is consensus, we go for it; if there is no consensus, we go to the field.

“The position of National Secretary has been zoned to my zone and I feel I am eligible to contest.

“I feel that I can contribute my quota towards eliminating the challenges facing the party.

“I feel that if I come on board, I will make sure that PDP is brought in a balanced position just like before, and we will reclaim our mandate from the All Progressive Congress (APC),” he said.

Tsauri pledged that if elected, he would work towards elimination of impunity and imposition of candidates in the party.

(Source: NAN)

