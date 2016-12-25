PDP will bounce to power in 2019 –Amb. Tapgun

...No, the party is dead in Plateau

–Lalong

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Kenya, Fidelis Tapgun, has expressed hope that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will bounce back to power in 2019, if the crisis rocking the party at the national level is resolved and internal democracy restored.

Amb. Tapgun made the call in Jos during a reconciliation meeting convened by the state chairman of the party and former minister of sports, Hon. Damishi Sango.

“It is clear that lack of internal democracy and imposition of governorship candidates across the country by top party chieftains was what killed the party during the 2015 General Election.

We must not allow that to repeat itself if we really want to bounce back to power in 2019.

Tapgun, who confessed he worked against PDP during the 2015 governorship election begged Plateau people for forgiveness and cautioned top PDP members who have indicated interest to defect to the ruling APC to stay put and build a formidable party ahead of 2019.

He berated PDP members who recently decamped to APC and said President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong have failed in addressing the plight of Nigerians, as the masses are faced with hardship and dejection. Meanwhile, Governor Lalong through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Dan Manjang, said there is no vacancy in Plateau State Government House in 2019, noting that the dream of PDP bouncing to power in 2019 will remain an illusion.

Manjang said APC is waxing stronger in Plateau following the decamping of Senator Joshua Dariye, former deputy governor Ignatius Longjang, Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, former Speaker, Hon. John Clerk Dabwang and former members of the House of Representatives among others.