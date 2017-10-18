The Sun News
PDP:  We're finished if we elect wrong chairman, spokesman –Jonathan

18th October 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be in serious trouble if it elects the wrong people as national chairman and spokesman in its forthcoming convention.

He stated this, yesterday, when he received a  national chairmanship aspirant, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, in his Abuja residence.

Jonathan said the party should be careful in its choice of national chairman and national publicity secretary, because both positions are delicate.

“This time around we need a very courageous and vocal person to be the chairman.There are two positions that we must not make mistake on – positions of the national chairman and that of the national publicity secretary, because, I have worn the shoes before and I know where it pinches.

“If we make a mistake as a party and elect the wrong chairman and publicity secretary, we are finished. We need a very competent person and a team player, somebody who will not negotiate to get money from aspirants, to make them candidates.If you do that, you have destroyed the party because, a party must come up with programmes and policies that will elect the best of the best.

“If you present the best material, the chances of your wining election are stronger than when you present a wrong material. We need such kind of chairman that will galvanise the national committee and also link up with state committees and do the best for the party. This is key so that by 2019, when we go for the general elections, PDP will have majority in states and National Assembly and, of course, PDP must win the presidency.”

