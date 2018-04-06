The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - PDP urges NASS to scrutinise $1bn arms purchase
6th April 2018 - Tenure extension logjam: APC’s NWC members move personal belongings out of offices
6th April 2018 - Only proper accountability ’ll secure youths future –Buhari
6th April 2018 - Controversy trails $321m Abacha loot
6th April 2018 - Looters’ list: Wike accuses FG of disrespect for rule of law
6th April 2018 - 2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari
6th April 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 5 in Taraba
6th April 2018 - 10 feared killed, scores injured in Benue communities
6th April 2018 - Scores dead as armed robbers attack bank in Offa
6th April 2018 - Another harvest of arms in Sokoto, Anambra, Kano
Home / National / PDP urges NASS to scrutinise $1bn arms purchase
National Assembly

PDP urges NASS to scrutinise $1bn arms purchase

— 6th April 2018

•It’ll  help us consolidate on our successes –Buratai

Molly Kilete; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to scrutinise carefully, President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of disbursement of $1 billion to purchase security equipment.

The PDP said the approval, without the approval of the federal Legislature, could pave way for the alleged diversion of the fund to finance the president’s  interests in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s national convention and 2019 elections campaign.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said its investigation revealed that the National Assembly was not taken along in approving the $1 billion for arms purchase.

“Democracy thrives on constitutional processes of separation of powers, due diligence and transparency and not on totalitarian tendencies. PDP believes the president, as a leader, reasonably ought to have known that he is in no way above the law.

“We, therefore, urge the National Assembly to look into the Constitution and impose appropriate legislative instruments against Mr. President, if any part of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), has been breached by this unilateral decision.

“We further urge the National Assembly to scrutinise the constitution and other statute books for the purposes of strengthening the laws guiding the application of funds in our country,” the party stated.

But, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has maintained that the $1billion is needed to consolidate on the success of the military against Boko Haram.

Buratai told newsmen, on the sidelines of a public procurement conference, yesterday, that the fresh funds would help the country’s Armed Forces push back insurgency, banditry, separatist movements, among others, in the country.

“If we get money, it means we will deploy them further to consolidate on what we have further achieved. Our capability will be increased; it means consolidating on other challenges…” said Buratai.

Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Rimande Shawulu, warned on the grave consequences which await non-confirmation of the expenditure by the National Assembly.

Shawulu told newsmen that president Buhari lacks the constitutional power to approve money for arms procurement without the mandate of the legislature and warned that any such move could generate more trouble between the Presidency and the National Assembly.

“The fact of the matter is that there are processes for money coming into the Federation Account and for the money being used.

“When the president says he’s going to spend money, there’s a process that is followed before the money is spent. So, I want you to understand that it’s not as if  money has gone out.

“However, if money has gone out without parliamentary approval, that is a problem, it’s a very serious problem if money went out without parliamentary approval.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

National Assembly

PDP urges NASS to scrutinise $1bn arms purchase

— 6th April 2018

•It’ll  help us consolidate on our successes –Buratai Molly Kilete; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to scrutinise carefully, President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of disbursement of $1 billion to purchase security equipment. The PDP said the approval, without the approval of the federal Legislature, could pave way for…

  • NWC

    Tenure extension logjam: APC’s NWC members move personal belongings out of offices

    — 6th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Uncertain about their future, some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) started moving out their personal belongings from their offices, yesterday. Fazed by the reality of an imminent conduct of congresses and the uncertainty of their future, personal assistants to some of the NWC members…

  • Buhari

    Only proper accountability ’ll secure youths future –Buhari

    — 6th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari said insistence of his administration on probity, transparency and accountability in the public and private sectors is to secure the future of the country for all Nigerians, especially the youths. He said this when he received a Letter of Credence from the Head of Delegation of the European Union…

  • Abacha

    Controversy trails $321m Abacha loot

    — 6th April 2018

    • We’ve returned money to Buhari govt -Swiss envoy • We don’t have such information –FG • I never asked Nigeria for extra pay –Foreign lawyer Aidoghie Paulinus; Uche Usim, Abuja Controversy has continued to trail the $321 million Abacha loot with the Switzerland government and the Federal Government sharply disagreeing over the whereabouts of…

  • Wike

    Looters’ list: Wike accuses FG of disrespect for rule of law

    — 6th April 2018

    • Heads task force on illegal road trading Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigerians are experiencing the height of irresponsibility in governance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led Federal Government’s  refusal to obey the rule of law. The governor also alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share