Home / Cover / Politics / PDP to APC: Steer clear of S’South, S’East in 2019

PDP to APC: Steer clear of S’South, S’East in 2019

— 24th March 2018

• Secondus attacks Amaechi

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to dissipate energy trying to woo the people of South East and South South, as such effort would be in futility.

This was even as it warned the Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, to stop deceiving the people of the region to vote President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 so as to have a fair chance of occupying the presidency after him in 2023.

National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, gave this warning at a solidarity rally held at Government College, Afikpo in Afikpo South council area of Ebonyi State.

He accused Amaechi, of deceiving South East  with his campaign for the zone to vote President  Buhari in 2019 so as to occupy the Presidency in 2023.

Amaechi had at a convocation lecture on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka urged Ndigbo to join main stream politics by supporting the APC which he claimed remembered the South East more than the PDP that ruled the country for 16 years.

But the PDP described Amaechi’s comments as deceit. It accused the ruling APC of instituting nepotism in the country by marginalizing minorities in its policies, programmes, appointments, and projects.

“We will not be deceived; nobody can pull the wood on our eyes any more. The best party for Ndigbo is PDP and that is where the future is. No one will deceive us. A minister went to University at Awka the other day talking about APC and the chances of Ndigbo, that’s another deceit and he cannot succeed.  We have been meted here with deceit and lies and nepotism.

“When we talk about how they have instituted nepotism, they will say it is a hate speech. Our people have been marginalized, our party was founded on the ground of national unity and that’s why nobody can lay claim to this party.

“When you cannot include Ndigbo and the minority in your government and you expect such people to be happy. PDP will restore the dignity of Ndigbo and the rest of the minority in the country. PDP was in government for 16 years and it was all inclusive government. Even the opposition were appointed”, he said.

Also speaking, the state governor, Chief David Umahi said PDP will remain strong and united despite the antics of the opposition.

