PDP S’W crisis: Olafeso heads to appeal court

Dr. Eddy Olafeso led- faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has gone to the appeal court to assert it is the authentic leadership of the party in the zone, few days to the party’s national convention billed for next Saturday.

Mr. Remi Olatubora, counsel to the Olafeso group, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, yesterday, in Akure, said he had filed a motion at the Court of Appeal in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday for a stay of execution of an interim order of Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo of the Ado Ekiti Federal High Court, delivered on November 8.

The federal high court had ordered the Olafeso faction to stop parading itself as executive members of the party in the South West.

The order of the court was at the instance of another faction led by Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, which had dragged the rival group to court.

Olatubora said that the implication of the interim order was to deprive the Olafeso-led faction of its legal right to attend and participate in the Dec. 9 national convention of the party.

He said that the Olafeso-led executive was elected in the South West zonal congress, which was duly convened on May 14, 2016 in Akure.

“We have filed a motion for a stay of execution and further proceedings in Suit No. FHC/AD/CS/18/2017, now pending before the Court of Appeal, Ado Ekiti Division.

“We have duly served the Registrar of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti to notify His Lordship, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo for necessary actions.”

“With this appeal for a stay of execution, the Eddy Olafeso-led executive remains the South West PDP leaders, who will lead delegates to the Abuja convention.