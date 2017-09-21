The Sun News
PDP suspends Ifeanyi Ubah

— 21st September 2017

Governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Anambra and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Ifeanyi Ubah has been suspended by the National Working committee of the party.
Ubah had announced  his decision to file a suit against the outcome of the governorship primaries that produced Oseloka Obaze as the party’s candidate for the Anambra election slated for November 18.
“I will be approaching the court to determine the legality or otherwise of the PDP primary in the state”, Ubah told newsmen.
“The election is fraudulent and it is illegal. However, we will allow the court to determine whether the party has the right to trample on its own constitution and the Electoral Act.
“The list of delegates used for the election was different from the list of delegates given to the Independent National Electoral Commission.
“The commission supervised delegates’ election and the party submitted the names of the delegates. But my party manufactured new names and lists a day to the primary.
”The election was a show of shame as it was marred by obvious irregularities, leaving little to be desired and more questions than answers from the relevant authorities and party officials.”
Recall that PDP Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, recently warned members against going to court for the resolution of grievances.
He vowed that the party will sanction such persons, stressing that members must learn to take advantage of the internal mechanisms within the party in settling disputes.
“The party will take a very hard stand on any party member who is in a hurry to go to court without exhausting all the avenues available in the party for grievances to be heard and to be addressed accordingly,” he said.
“PDP is one family. At this stage it is not one side versus the other side; the only side that we’ll say is against us is anybody that may be taking us to court. Then, we will know you are against PDP.
“But if you are not, and you have accepted the Supreme Court judgment no matter your views and opinions, then we are one family.”

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

