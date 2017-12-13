PDP suspends congress in Anambra

• Orders rerun in 6 LGs

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), yesterday said it has suspended the conduct of state congress in the Anambra chapter of the party.

The PDP National Vice Chairman, South East, Austin Umahi, announced this yesterday while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the state of the party in the zone.

Umahi, who doubles as the chairman of the party in the South East, said the party took the decision after due consultations with PDP leaders and stakeholders in the state.

A recent attempt to conduct a congress in Anambra State to elect members of the party State Working Committee (SWC) ended in a fiasco, with stakeholders leading a protest to the PDP national secretariat.

The zonal chairman attributed the crisis in the Anambra PDP to impunity and warned that it must stop, as the party would no longer condone such in the party.

Umahi said impunity made the PDP to lose the last governorship election in Anambra State and noted that the party is poised to resolve the crisis, so that it would win subsequent elections in the state.

“We want to state categorically that Anambra is too important to us. Everything that is happening in the state is as a result of impunity, lack of internal democracy and we have come to say enough is enough. With a man like Prince Uche Secondus, we want to revisit and regain Anambra State. We will be holistic in our approach. What happened in the last election was a result of PDP fighting itself and what I call pull him down syndrome.

“It is not that PDP is not in Anambra. It is as a result of intrigues and people bent on pulling the PDP down in the state because of their selfish interests. We are saying enough is enough. This rascality must stop and we must get it right.

“And that is why, as a zone, we have decided to take a position. The position is that state congress in Anambra is suspended. We just have to go back and do the right congresses and constitute the right State Working Committee. That is the way to go in Anambra State.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee of the PDP has ordered rerun congresses in six local governments of the state.

Announcing this yesterday to party faithful, who converged to welcome him and members of his executive from the party’s convention in Abuja, the new state Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said the national leadership of the party had also confirmed the new state executive.

In a letter Nwobu read to the people at the party’s secretariat, the local governments involved are Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Aguata and Ihiala.

Nwobu, who urged members of the party to come together and bury their grievances, said it was time to reconcile all members in the state.

The party, he said, needed people like Chief Chris Uba, Senator Joy Emodi, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah and Senator Annie Okonkwo, among others, to give other political parties serious fight in the state.

The new chairman said he believes in the efficacy of prayers, hence, he brought a priest for prayer at the secretariat before they could commence work.

He said it was time to get it right in Anambra PDP if the party wouldmake a head way in the 2019 general election.

“PDP has continued to show it is democracy personified, and we have no doubt it will take Nigeria to the promised land. Ours here, in Anambra, is to make sure PDP is strongly rooted in the state; and I’m extending my hands of fellowship to all aggrieved members to ensure the party works again.”

He promised to set up a committee to reconcile aggrieved members.

, saying: “We are setting up a committee to this effect because we need all our leaders in the party.”