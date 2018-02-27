PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari
— 27th February 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari told his party men, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) squandered about $500 billion oil earnings in the 16 years it was in power.
In his remarks at the opening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting, at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, yesterday, Buhari disclosed he took over at a time Nigeria was fast heading for collapse.
“It is easy to forget the fuel subsidy fraud, arms fund diversion, depleted excess crude account savings, depleted foreign reserves, massive unpaid debts to contractors and suppliers amidst failure to invest or even maintain our infrastructure namely railways, roads, electricity, in spite of having earned over $500 billion from oil and gas alone, during the 16 years of PDP rule,” he said.
On his part, National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said despite the successes recorded by the current administration, the 2019 elections, beginning with Ekiti and Osun, on July 14 and September 22, respectively, promises to be challenging. He called on members to be committed, put aside all differences and work to ensure victory for the party at the next elections.
“Disagreements and differences of opinion are normal features of democratic associations, but we must not allow these to develop to the extent that it becomes fetal to the existence of our party, and the achievements of its basic objective of winning elections and forming a government that serves the interests of our people.
“I, therefore, fully support the Asiwaju Peace Committee constituted by the president, to reconcile all aggrieved groups within the party and I encourage all of us to support the committee. The success of this committee will provide great impetus to the realisation of victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections. I wish to note that the road so far has not been smooth sailing, but we have weathered the storm. We should be truly proud of the achievements of our government at all levels.”
At the meeting were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors, members of National Working Committee, members of the National Assembly, members of the National Executive Council, former governors and ministers, among others.
As usual, the blame game. There’s been no transparency from this government, yet they continue to present themselves as saints. They’re deceiving Nigerians with their saintly mien while mismanaging and draining Nigeria. Just two areas: The TSA, and NNPC. Up to now, the Acountant General said he can’t audit the TSA account as it has some challenges. What does that mean? How is that account being managed? Buhari as Minister of Petroleum is a total failure. Only in Nigeria that the head of parastatal is more powerful than a Minister of State- Baru and Kachikwu. Baru has been delegated Buhari’s duties as Petroleum Minister while Kachikwu claims to supervise him. This is clear from recent happenings. Only an incompetent leader operates from religious,regional and ethnic bias as Buhari does. The Igbo’s are now being deceived to vote him in 2019 so that they shall position to be president in 2023. What a Lie from the pit of hell.
Buhari Is Dead!!! Anyone parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. On the other hand, call it PDP, call APC, call it NPN, call it NPP etc. they are all fraudulent instruments of fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- everything is controled from Abuja, and Abuja is controled from Sokoto. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. The only two fundamental problems in this territory of the natives are: the sultanate fraudulent political government with its emirates established by fulani criminal terrorists, and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria established by Britain- the end of the two fundamental problems in this territory of the natives has come which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!