PDP shuts official twitter account, launches new one

(By Ndubuisi Orji – ABUJA)

The Peoples Democratic Party announced the closure of its offiicial Twitter Handle @pdpnigeria and the launch of a new handle @officialpdpnig. The party also disowned its “Director of New Media”, Mr Deji Adeyanju.

The party said the position of director of new media is alien to its organisation.

In a statement issued Monday night by Chinwe I. Nnorom, Head, Publicity Division, the party said the decision became imperative as as a result of frequent unauthorized tweets from the handle.

The party frowned at unauthorized party members speaking on its behalf. However, the PDP said party members and supporters are to speak in their official or individual capacities, but it must be in tune with party’s interest on the subject matter.

“This decision has once again become necessary due to the frequent unauthorized, and most times embarrassing tweets that emanate from the Handle tweeted by the Handlers claiming to represent the PDP. You will recall that the Party had in the past, announced the shutdown of the Handle on two occasions when hackers manipulated it to embarrass the party.

“Following these developments, the Party hereby informs all its members, supporters, friends, the Media and general public to ignore and disregard any tweet from the handle @pdpnigeria forthwith.”