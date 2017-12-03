The Sun News
Latest
3rd December 2017 - PDP should focus on 2019 Presidential elections – Dickson
3rd December 2017 - GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development
3rd December 2017 - Presidency orders meeting of security chiefs, Ondo govt. over militants’ arms
3rd December 2017 - 2019: God, not Obasanjo can make Atiku president – group
3rd December 2017 - Kwara gov. condoles Oloffa over Adesoye
3rd December 2017 - Mrs Osinbajo visits, advises trafficked persons in Lagos
3rd December 2017 - Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu commend lawmaker for picking 1,019 students WAEC bill
3rd December 2017 - 2017 Lagos Carnival to discourage vices of past celebrations
3rd December 2017 - Security tightened around Lagos Street Carnival venue
3rd December 2017 - US pulls out of UN’s Global Compact on Migration
Home / National / PDP should focus on 2019 Presidential elections – Dickson

PDP should focus on 2019 Presidential elections – Dickson

— 3rd December 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has warned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party not allow the party national convention distract them from the focus to win the 2019 Presidential election.

According to him the top priority of the party is to focus more attention on how to recapture political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election in 2019.

Dickson advised that the leadership of the PDP should not focus excessive attention on the forthcoming national convention of the party scheduled for December 9, 2017.
A statement by the Special Adviser (Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei to the Governor said Dickson threw the challenge during a courtesy call on him by the DAAR Communications Chairman Emeritus, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who was in Yenagoa to solicit for support from Bayelsa delegates to emerge the national chairman at the forthcoming national convention.

He said that the leadership of the PDP had a responsibility to come up with a candidate from the northern part of the country to actualize the project to recapture power from the APC.

Dickson expressed concern that some party members were still stuck in the old way of doing things in the PDP and insisted that the forthcoming convention must credible, transparent and devoid of manipulation.
“And let me use this opportunity to caution our party leaders across this country. I hope we are not focusing too much on this convention instead of focusing on winning federal power. I think we should be strategic and focus and think of how to get an acceptable candidate through a fair process too, for all the zones; in a process that is open to all the three zones of the north so that we can get somebody who would have the support to win the presidency for us. That is the key thing. So I advise that people should not see the forthcoming national convention as an end in itself. People should see it rather as a means to an end. Nevertheless, the convention is important because we need to get it right; the process itself must be right and the outcome should also be acceptable so that we can now move to the next stage.”
Earlier, Dokpesi had told his host that he was in Bayelsa to solicit the governor’s support for his quest to become the next chairman of the PDP.

Dokpesi also said that the South South which he described as the most vulnerable region which is open to attack by the APC administration deserved a committed representation a personality of courage and vision like Dickson who stood his ground to defeat the APC in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP should focus on 2019 Presidential elections – Dickson

— 3rd December 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has warned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party not allow the party national convention distract them from the focus to win the 2019 Presidential election. According to him the top priority of the party is to focus more attention on how to recapture political…

  • GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two-time Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has tasked both the federal and state governments, on the need to focus more on creating enabling environment for human capital development, rather than building physical infrastructure alone. According to him, the next phase of development and century…

  • Presidency orders meeting of security chiefs, Ondo govt. over militants’ arms

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly ordered a meeting of security chiefs with officials of the Ondo State Government following the submission of suphisticated weapons by militants in the creeks of the state. It was gathered that the president directed security chiefs to meet with officials of the state government and members…

  • 2019: God, not Obasanjo can make Atiku president – group

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa An Atiku Abubakar campaign group has declared that God and not former President Olusegun Obasanjo can make former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar President in 2019. The Director of Youth in Atiku Campaign Organisation and national chairman, Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas who stated this in Yenagoa over the weeknd…

  • Kwara gov. condoles Oloffa over Adesoye

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State  has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Oloffa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the good and industrious people of Offa and the entire state over the transition of Chief Emmanuel Olatunji Adesoye. The governor, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share