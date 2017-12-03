PDP should focus on 2019 Presidential elections – Dickson

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has warned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party not allow the party national convention distract them from the focus to win the 2019 Presidential election.

According to him the top priority of the party is to focus more attention on how to recapture political power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election in 2019.

Dickson advised that the leadership of the PDP should not focus excessive attention on the forthcoming national convention of the party scheduled for December 9, 2017.

A statement by the Special Adviser (Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei to the Governor said Dickson threw the challenge during a courtesy call on him by the DAAR Communications Chairman Emeritus, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who was in Yenagoa to solicit for support from Bayelsa delegates to emerge the national chairman at the forthcoming national convention.

He said that the leadership of the PDP had a responsibility to come up with a candidate from the northern part of the country to actualize the project to recapture power from the APC.

Dickson expressed concern that some party members were still stuck in the old way of doing things in the PDP and insisted that the forthcoming convention must credible, transparent and devoid of manipulation.

“And let me use this opportunity to caution our party leaders across this country. I hope we are not focusing too much on this convention instead of focusing on winning federal power. I think we should be strategic and focus and think of how to get an acceptable candidate through a fair process too, for all the zones; in a process that is open to all the three zones of the north so that we can get somebody who would have the support to win the presidency for us. That is the key thing. So I advise that people should not see the forthcoming national convention as an end in itself. People should see it rather as a means to an end. Nevertheless, the convention is important because we need to get it right; the process itself must be right and the outcome should also be acceptable so that we can now move to the next stage.”

Earlier, Dokpesi had told his host that he was in Bayelsa to solicit the governor’s support for his quest to become the next chairman of the PDP.

Dokpesi also said that the South South which he described as the most vulnerable region which is open to attack by the APC administration deserved a committed representation a personality of courage and vision like Dickson who stood his ground to defeat the APC in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.