The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate, led by Godswill Akpabio, last night, held a meeting with aspirants for the chairmanship position of the party in Abuja.

Findings by Daily Sun revealed that Senate Minority Leader, Akpabio is chairing the screening of the aspirants on their vision for the party and ways to ensure that the it emerges after its December national convention.

As at the time of filing in this report, the meeting was yet to be rounded off. The Asokoro residence of Akpabio was the venue of the meeting.