Home / National / PDP: Secondus pledges total reconciliation

PDP: Secondus pledges total reconciliation

— 12th December 2017

From: Segun Adio

New Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Prince Uche Secondus, has restated his commitment to full reconciliation and the inclusion of all aggrieved members in his efforts to reposition the party.

In a statement by his media aide, Bisi Ezekiel, the chairman made the assertion, on Tuesday, while receiving the Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State at the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the PDP.

Secondus said he was committed to the implementation of his three Rs namely Rebuild, Reposition and Regain power.

“Power belongs to God. It is Almighty God who put us here and we have to be fair and just”, he said .

He told Governor Dickson and his delegation that he has commenced reconciliation efforts with his visit to Chief Olabode George ,assuring that he would ensure a united front with justice and internal democracy  within the party.

Speaking earlier, Governor Dicskon urged the PDP chairman not to relent in his reconciliation efforts, noting that most Nigerians are looking towards PDP for salvation from the claws of the APC.

“We are here to congratulate the chairman and the new leadership . We appealed that all aggrieved members should be reintegrate to ensure a united front for the party ahead of 2019”,  Governor Dickson said.

