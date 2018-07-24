– The Sun News
PDP Reps vow to resist leadership change in Senate
SARAKI

PDP Reps vow to resist leadership change in Senate

— 24th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Tension is mounting in the National Assembly as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House of Representatives, on Monday, vowed to resist any attempt to change the leadership of the Senate.

The PDP lawmakers, who gathered at the lobby of the National Assembly, said the siege at the residence of Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday morning by security operatives was an attempt to subvert democracy.

Hon. Toby Okechukwu in response to question by a journalist said, “If you take away presiding officer and subvert the system.  What do you think has happened?”

Similarly, Hon. Sunday Karimi  added “can’t you see that there is an attempt to take over the National Assembly.”

