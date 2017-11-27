The Sun News
PDP Reps tackle Tinubu over Jonathan

— 27th November 2017

• Charge FG to immortalise Ekwueme

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed anger over comments attributed to All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, linking former President Goodluck Jonathan, with corruption.
In  a statement issued on behalf of the caucus by the Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema, yesterday, members urged Tinubu to learn to be less critical of others.
The lawmakers said it is important to remind those who criticise PDP that the party has produced men of character.
“In all these, we must not forget the vicious sponsors of vile propaganda and deceitful lies against PDP and former president Jonathan.
“As we pray for a long, prosperous life for former president Jonathan, and eternal rest for the gentle soul of former Vice President (Dr. Alex) Ekwueme, we also pray for Jonathan’s traducers, like Tinubu, for God to either give them a change of heart, to see more good in others, or for discerning Nigerians to give him his much-deserved platinum award in corruption.
“If not for the large heart of Goodluck Jonathan or, if he had been inclined to use the organs of state, even half as viciously as today’s ruling party does against the opposition, where would the current leaders, including Tinubu, have been?
“May God Almighty, the all-knowing Judge, the God of revelations, bring out the total truth about the known and hidden deeds of Tinubu before he departs from this world for the judgment of the next,” the caucus said.
Onyema also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immortalise Ekwueme.
Commending president Buhari for showing good leadership, the caucus called for immediate steps towards immortalising the late statesman.
“While we appreciate president Muhammadu Buhari and other eminent Nigerians’ generous felicitations with former president Jonathan, members of the PDP, his professional colleagues, associates, and his family, in celebrating the unique history of the Nigerian leader, we also appreciate all those whose words and actions further dignifies our great eagle, Dr. Ekwueme, on his homeward passage to eternal realms.
“We call on the Federal Government to seriously consider immortalising Ekwueme by naming a great institution of learning, and other worthy structures that elevates the human spirit, after him.”

