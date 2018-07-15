– The Sun News
Latest
15th July 2018 - BREAKING: PDP rejects Ekiti governorship election result
15th July 2018 - FG begins verification of 330,820 workers in 487 MDAs
15th July 2018 - Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi
15th July 2018 - ‘We’re blessed to watch Mbappe’ – Kaka amazed by France star’s maturity
15th July 2018 - Mandzukic and Peristic fit to start World Cup final for Croatia,Mbappe makes history
15th July 2018 - Stefan Effenberg: I’d prefer Mario Mandzukic over Neymar
15th July 2018 - Why the World Cup Final is the biggest match in sport today
15th July 2018 - Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect
15th July 2018 - Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa
15th July 2018 - Buhari’s opposition to restructuring
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: PDP rejects Ekiti governorship election result
PDP

BREAKING: PDP rejects Ekiti governorship election result

— 15th July 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State as “electoral banditry, ” saying the exercise should be cancelled.

The party also rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the declared winner of the poll, saying the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were different from those obtained by its agents at the various polling units in the 16 Local Government Areas in the state.

The PDP also said should there be any breakdown of law and order in the state as a result of the exercise, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and security agencies should be held responsible, adding that the trio aided the “subversion of the will of the people.”

At a press briefing on Sunday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party would set up a committee to determine the next course of action, even as he vowed that “Nobody, no matter how highly placed,” can cage the PDP.

Details later…

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

BREAKING: PDP rejects Ekiti governorship election result

— 15th July 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State as “electoral banditry, ” saying the exercise should be cancelled. The party also rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the declared winner of the poll, saying the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were different…

  • WORKERS

    FG begins verification of 330,820 workers in 487 MDAs

    — 15th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government will be begin to verify in the next two weeks, over 330,820 employees in 486 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) being paid salaries through the Integrated Pay-roll Personnel Information System  (IPPIS) Platform. The employees to be verified in the exercise, which begins, on Monday, are those that have completed…

  • FAYEMI

    Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi

    — 15th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Odogbo Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr.  Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the Saturday governorship election in the state. In a congratulatory message by the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the party enthused that APC’s victory  in the election…

  • Fayemi

    Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect

    — 15th July 2018

    WOLE BALOGUN and OLUSEYE OJO, Ado Ekiti Governor-elect of Ekiti State in the Saturday governorship poll in the state polled 197,459 to defeat Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 178,121 votes, showing a gap of 19, 338. According to the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), and Vice-Chancellor, University…

  • MARAFA

    Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa

    — 15th July 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senator Kabiru Marafa, who represents Zamfara Central in the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), which is handling the second phase of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). In this exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, the lawmaker who is gunning for the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share