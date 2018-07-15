BREAKING: PDP rejects Ekiti governorship election result

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State as “electoral banditry, ” saying the exercise should be cancelled.

The party also rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the declared winner of the poll, saying the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were different from those obtained by its agents at the various polling units in the 16 Local Government Areas in the state.

The PDP also said should there be any breakdown of law and order in the state as a result of the exercise, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and security agencies should be held responsible, adding that the trio aided the “subversion of the will of the people.”

At a press briefing on Sunday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party would set up a committee to determine the next course of action, even as he vowed that “Nobody, no matter how highly placed,” can cage the PDP.

