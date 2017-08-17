PDP regroups, sets eyes on 2019

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

It was scheduled to a be special convention of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), a non-elective one, to extend the tenure of the party’s caretaker committee, and ratify recent decisions of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

But it turned out to be a carnival of sort, a big celebration for PDP stalwarts and a platform to commence what looks like a campaign for the 2019 general elections.

As early as 8am last Saturday, PDP faithful and supporters from across the country had converged on the Eagle Square, venue of the convention, where there was funfair, as the delegates sang, drummed and danced in celebration of what observers describe as the rebirth of the party, which governed the country for 16 years, starting from 1999 to 2015 when it was voted out.

Although delegates for the convention were issued accreditation so as to restrict entrance into the venue, the large number of party supporters who besieged the Eagle Square to be part of the event was overwhelming. At a point, the security personnel manning the gates had no choice than to throw it open, when they could no longer cope with the crowd.

The frenzy that characterised last Saturday PDP convention was understandable. After the PDP lost the 2015 general election, it was buffeted by a cocktail of problems. But the most challenging for the opposition party was the leadership crisis that plagued it for 14 months as the sacked National chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, engaged the interim leadership of the party, headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi in a titanic battle for the soul of the PDP.

In the course of the crisis, the party lost so much ground. Apart from the defections of many of its members to other political parties, the PDP also lost elections, it probably could have won, but for its travails. In fact, at some points, pundits even predicted that the leadership imbroglio would see to the demise of the party which prides itself “as the largest party in Africa.”

However, when all hopes seem lost, the Supreme Court resolved the party leadership crisis in favour of the caretaker committee, rekindling the hope of the PDP faithful in their party. It was therefore not surprising that PDP turned the Special Non-Elective Convention into a festival of music and dancing.

Since the July 12 judgment of the Supreme Court, the convention would be the first time the PDP members would be meeting in that number. The last time, the convention, which consists of delegates from across the 36 states and Abuja met was in August last year. But they left Port Harcourt with a heavy heart, after attempt to elect substantive party officials were aborted by a court order.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said the joy of the party members at last Saturday’s convention was understandable. He said the carnival like posture of the PDP stalwarts was their unique way of celebrating the Supreme Court judgment on the party crisis, which in his view gave the party a new lease of life.

Adeyeye told journalists that if the judgment had gone the other way, the PDP as it is presently known would have ceased to exist.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee and Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa seem to agree with Adeyeye.

Apparently, rationalising the mood at the Eagle Square, Okowa said it was not common for people or organisations to have second opportunity in life.

“But to God be the glory, we have had the marvelous opportunity of understanding ourselves better, identifying our mistakes, suffering the painful consequences of defeat and learning the lesson of a lifetime. The wilderness experience has refined us, sharpened us and made us stronger, “the governor said.

On his part, former Jigawa State governor and a founding member of the party, Alhaji Sule Lamido, told Daily Sun that the crowd at the convention ground was a vindication of what he has been saying concerning the party.

Lamido, who is also the Deputy chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, further said: “Some Nigerians, for obvious reason have been deluding themselves, saying our party is dead. The convention was held in Abuja, and was televised live for all to see. A dead party could not have attracted that kind of a crowd. And with our coming together, I am sure some persons are already jittery. Those who say the PDP is dead are the same people who are worried about us. And I ask why do you worry about the dead? “Look, I have been saying it, that only the PDP has the capacity to withstand the challenges and problems of this country. If the APC should test one quarter of our challenges as a party, I doubt if the party can withstand it. We have got a good shock absorber. And we have once again proven that” Lamido, added. Apart from the funfair, the PDP convention also afforded the opposition party an opportunity to announce its rebound and issue a quit notice to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as it indicated its preparedness to regain power in the 2019 general elections.

For members of the party eyeing one office or the other in the 2019 general elections, the convention was an ample chance to create awareness about their aspirations. Supporters of the Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, conspicuously displayed the 2019 presidential campaign posters of the two men amid drumming and dancing.

Similarly, the 2019 governorship campaign posters for many PDP chieftains, including the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Mohammed, PDP National Organising Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi for Bauchi governorship seat was fully on display.

As they mounted the podium to speak, one after the other, PDP leaders, starting from Makarfi, berated the ruling party for running the country aground, thereby dashing the hopes of Nigerians.

The PDP leader said, with the massive turnout at the convention, it was obvious that Nigerians were tired of the APC.

According to him, the two years of the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has plunged the country into an economic and security crisis, saying that the PDP was back to change the tide from 2019.

Hear him: “Nigerians may wonder what PDP has got? Well, what are you getting now? Are you not hungry? Are you not jobless? Are you not insecure? My God! Pray for PDP to come back.

“Kidnapping is part of insecurity and it has spread across the length and breadth of this country and it’s because of joblessness,” Makarfi told the jubilant crowd.

He also assured that the PDP was back to give Nigerians succour, promising that when the opposition party returns to power in 2019, “there will be no hunger because there will be plenty to eat. There may be plenty in the market now, but you have zero cash in your pocket. Under PDP, there will be cash in your pocket because you have earned the cash”.

Makarfi added that the PDP was an organised and truthful party, which would always keep its promises to the masses, stating that “that we say in the day time is what we will say in the afternoon. We are prepared. We have seen it all. We have seen it all.”

Amidst calls for President Buhari, who have been on medical vacation in London for over three months, to return or resign, the PDP chairman said “we mean well for our President. We will continue to pray for his full recovery. We want him to be fit and on seat when we will defeat the APC government, come 2019.”

He further said:”We will continue to pray for him but that doesn’t mean we will go to sleep. We will work hard to replace the APC government come 2019 God willing.”

Addressing the convention, former President Goodluck Jonathan said with its troubles over, the opposition party was fully back to take its place as the leading political party in Nigeria, stating that even God believes in the PDP.

Jonathan stated that the “worst is over,” for the PDP, explaining that the travails of the opposition party since it lost the 2015 general election was not different from what ruling party that lost power in other climes suffer.

According to him “I am here to reassure you that nobody can intimidate the PDP. I believe in the PDP, even God believes in the PDP. You can see the weather today. This is August 12 and there is no rain because God wants us to celebrate the PDP.

“The PDP is indeed back to reclaim its prime position as the party to lead Nigeria to greatness. As a human institution we cannot claim perfection, but obviously as a political party, our accomplishments as at 2015, far outweigh our shortfalls.

“Let it be known, in all nooks and crannies of our country, that the PDP is back to claim its rightful place in the affairs of the nation. As we have always done, we are ready to return Nigeria to the path of unity, peace and prosperity.”

Ekiti State governor, who is also the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, derided the APC as a “one chance vehicle”. He was however quick to add that the ruling party would not serve more than a term in the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

Fayose, dressed in a T-shirt and Faz cap bearing his 2019 Presidential campaign message, said he would be in Aso Rock in 2019 to receive PDP members.

According to him, the current occupants of the presidential villa do not know what they are doing. “Nigerians have entered one chance in this government. But we can assure you that the APC has entered one term and they have to go. Out of that one chance, we will give you plenty chances. We make mistakes but our ability to correct them is what is important. It is time to arise and shine,” the Ekiti governor said.

The Senator representing Enugu North in the National Assembly, Chukwuka Utazi, said that the outcome of the convention is an indication that the party has risen from the “ashes of defeat.”

Utazi said that with what he saw at the Eagle Square last Saturday, he has no doubt that the PDP would bounce back strongly in 2019.