PDP reconciliation c’ittee mediates in Kebbi crisis

From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The National Reconciliation Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP), led by Ambassador Aminu Wali, has commenced mediation process between two factions of the party in Kebbi State.

The two factions were the Hon. Musa Danilla faction and the Alhaji Aliyu Bagudo faction. They had been in serious crisis after the 2015 general election when the party lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The Daily Sun gathered that the two personalities, thereafter, engaged battle of wits over state party chairmanship position.

The reconciliatory committee team was led by Amb. Wali and other prominent party stakeholders, such as the representative a former Minister, Kabir Tanimu, a former PDP national chairman, Bello Hairy, a former gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Gari Mallam, as well as Gen Bello S. Ayiki (rtd.).

They were in the state for a three-day meeting with the aggrieved parties.

While briefing journalists, on Wednesday, after the meeting, Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, in Kebbi State, Malam Yusuf A. Dingyadi, said that the committee had started bridging gap among the party members especially factions.

He disclosed that the committee listened to both parties, saying thatin the next few weeks, the PDP would bounce back as a formidable opposition party in the state.

Dingyadi explained that the state’s caretaker committee consists of seven members from each of the 21 local government areas of the state, as well as five members from each of the wards.

The state committee would also commence activities of repositioning the party, reconciliation, programme of organising the election of new executive leaders in their respective areas.

He assured members of the party that they would provide equal level grounds and opportunities for all the party members without discrimination among the stakeholders.