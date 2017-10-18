The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - PDP reconciliation c’ittee mediates in Kebbi crisis
18th October 2017 - Ahead presidential rerun: Top Kenyan election official resigns, flees
18th October 2017 - Actors Guild wants Gombe govt. to invest in youths through film
18th October 2017 - War with N’ Korea ‘dangerous, short-sighted’ – Hillary CLinton
18th October 2017 - Nurses call for inclusion in FG’s health policy formulations
18th October 2017 - World Bank lists Ogun among RAAMP beneficiaries
18th October 2017 - Oyo govt. to spend N5.6b on school infrastructure
18th October 2017 - There are no Muslim or Christian terrorists – Dalai Lama
18th October 2017 - China ready to ‘defeat’ Taiwan independence, says President Xi
18th October 2017 - Spanish PM asks Catalan leader to ‘act sensibly’ as deadline looms
Home / National / PDP reconciliation c’ittee mediates in Kebbi crisis

PDP reconciliation c’ittee mediates in Kebbi crisis

— 18th October 2017

 

From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The National Reconciliation Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP), led by Ambassador Aminu Wali, has commenced mediation process between two factions of the party in Kebbi State.

The two factions were the Hon. Musa Danilla faction and the Alhaji Aliyu Bagudo faction. They had been in serious crisis after the 2015 general election when the party lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. The Daily Sun gathered that the two personalities, thereafter, engaged battle of wits over state party chairmanship position.

The reconciliatory committee team was led by Amb. Wali and other prominent party stakeholders, such as the representative a former Minister, Kabir Tanimu, a former PDP national chairman, Bello Hairy, a former gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Gari Mallam, as well as Gen Bello S. Ayiki (rtd.).

They were in the state for a three-day meeting with the aggrieved parties.

While briefing journalists, on Wednesday, after the meeting, Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, in Kebbi State, Malam Yusuf A. Dingyadi, said that the committee had started bridging gap among the party members especially factions.

He disclosed that the committee listened to both parties, saying thatin the next few weeks, the PDP would bounce back as a formidable opposition party in the state.

Dingyadi explained that the state’s caretaker committee consists of seven members from each of the 21 local government areas of the state, as well as five members from each of the wards.

The state committee would also commence activities of repositioning the party, reconciliation, programme of organising the election of new executive leaders in their respective areas.

He assured members of the party that they would provide equal level grounds and opportunities for all the party members without discrimination among the stakeholders.

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP reconciliation c’ittee mediates in Kebbi crisis

— 18th October 2017

  From: Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The National Reconciliation Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP), led by Ambassador Aminu Wali, has commenced mediation process between two factions of the party in Kebbi State. The two factions were the Hon. Musa Danilla faction and the Alhaji Aliyu Bagudo faction. They had been in serious crisis after the…

  • Actors Guild wants Gombe govt. to invest in youths through film

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has called on the Gombe State Government to explore opportunities in the film industry in a bid to invest in its youths. National Vice President of the AGN, Northeast sub-region, Marshal Johnson, spoke during the first conference of the Northeast chapter held, in Gombe, on…

  • Nurses call for inclusion in FG’s health policy formulations

    — 18th October 2017

    The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called for its inclusion in the formulation of Federal Government’s health policies. The National President of NANNM, Mr. AbdulRauf Adeniji, made the call, on Wednesday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in an interview. He said that inclusion of nurses in policy formulations would give…

  • World Bank lists Ogun among RAAMP beneficiaries

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The World Bank has announced the admission of Ogun State into the development partners-sponsored Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), which is to run for the next five years. The RAAMP is a window of opportunity opened by the World Bank, the Africa Development Bank, the French Development Agency and…

  • Oyo govt. to spend N5.6b on school infrastructure

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said that his administration had earmarked a sum of N5.6 billion to spend on school infrastructural development in the state. The governor stated this, on Tuesday evening, in Ibarapa area of the state, during commissioning of blocks of school classrooms, solar street light and…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share