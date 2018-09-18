PDP rakes in N918m from 140 presidential, governorship aspirants

– The Sun News
A party source told Daily Sun that the PDP recorded more governorship aspirants in states currently controlled by the APC.

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has realised about N918 million from the sale of presidential and governorship nomination forms for the 2019 general election.

Sale of forms for the nomination of candidates for the 2019 elections, by the PDP, was scheduled to end by midnight yesterday while deadline for submission of forms is today.

Daily Sun gathered that as at 5:00 p.m., yesterday, 13 aspirants have paid N12 million, each, to obtain the PDP presidential Nomination and Expression of interest forms while 127 aspirants obtained that of the governorship, with each of them paying N6 million for the the Expression of interest and Nomination forms.

A party source told Daily Sun that the PDP recorded more governorship aspirants in states currently controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You know the sale of forms will last until midnight. So, some persons may still come to buy.

“But, I can confirm to you that 127 people have obtained the governorship Nomination forms. But we have more people from the APC-controlled states,” he noted.

The governorship aspirants cuts across 29 states, excluding Edo, Ondo Anambra, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi and Bayelsa States. They are not among the states scheduled to hold governorship elections in March next year.

According to the source, Plateau State has the highest number, with 13 aspirants, Kwara and Gombe have 11 aspirants each, Kaduna 10, Katsina 8, Benue, Adamawa and Imo, 7 each.

While Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Taraba States have one governorship aspirant each.

The number of governorship aspirants in other states are: Niger, five; Kano, five; Kastina, eight; Jigaw, five; Kebbi, four; Sokoto, two; Zamfara, two; Bauchi, four; Borno, three and Yobe, two. Also, Oyo and Lagos states have two governorship aspirants each while Cross River has four governorship aspirants.

