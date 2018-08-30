– The Sun News
PRIMARY ELECTION

PDP primary election: Dickson calls for violent-free exercise

— 30th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, has appealed for a violent-free exercise in the state.

The leadership of PDP has commenced the sale of nomination forms for the 2019 general elections into the 24 seats in the House of Assembly, five seats in the House of Representatives and three seats in the Senate

Governor Dickson has, therefore, called on all aspirants seeking nominations into offices on the platform of the PDP to shun bitterness, violence and rancour and go about their consultations and campaigns with decorum

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, quoted the governor as having made the remarks, on Wednesday, in Toru-Orua, when he received some eminent Bayelsans on a condolence visit over the passing of his mother, Mrs.  GoldCoast Dickson.

Dickson said the PDP in Bayelsa State has never been associated with violence and called on politicians to always play by the rules of the party.

He also appealed to aspirants to approach the primary elections with open mind and be willing to accept the decision of the party’s Electoral College in good faith.

While stressing that PDP will conduct a credible congress and primary elections, the governor called on the PDP leadership in the state to be fair to all those seeking elective offices before, during and after the exercise, noting that it is by so doing that the party will sustain its consolidated popularity in the state.

Dickson who seized the opportunity to thank Bayelsans and Nigerians in general for their support, prayers and outpouring of condolence messages to him and family on the demise of his beloved mother said very soon the family will come up with details of the funeral rites.

Meanwhile, a Bayelsa-based advocacy group, the Crusaders for Good Governance, has faulted the decision by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Konbowei Benson to view for the 4th term as state Assembly member in 2019, insisting that the State Assembly seat is not his birth right.

According to the group, though everyone is free to contest the 2019 elections, the Assembly seat of Southern Ijaw Constituency 4 is not a one man’s dynasty that the occupant will stay forever.

The group, the Crusaders for Good Governance, in a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed  by its Chairman, Ogele Aaron and Secetary, Meshack Ebi, stated that ” We are not under bondage neither does Constituency 4 belong to a monarch so the present representative should leave for others with fresh ideas.

 

 

 

 

 

