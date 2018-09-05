– The Sun News
PDP NWC wades into Kano crisis, expands exco
PDP NWC wades into Kano crisis, expands exco

Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the crisis rocking the Kano chapter of the party, after it dissolved the State Working Working (SWC) earlier in the week.  

After an emergency meeting over the crisis, in Abuja, yesterday, the NWC resolved to expand the Kano PDP caretaker committee so as to accommodate all interests, “in line with its principles of all-inclusiveness.”

Besides, the PDP said it is open to opinions and suggestions from stakeholders; in ensuring reconciliation and accommodation of all interests in the state. 

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this after the meeting.

There has been discontent in Kano PDP, after the NWC sacked the state executive of the party. 

The NWC had, in a statement signed by Ologbondiyan, last weekend, announced the SWC dissolution and consequently, set up a caretaker committee. 

However, dissolution of the SWC, which was reportedly intended to accommodate former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his supporters, did not go down well with some leaders of the party in Kano. 

Kwankwaso recently defected to the PDP, from the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside some members of the House of Representatives from the state, as well as the Kano State deputy governor.  After his defection,  the party came up with a power-sharing formula; between him and others other PDP leaders in the state, led by former minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau, which stipulated that Kwankwaso would get 51 per cent of the party structure while the Shekerau group will get 49 per cent. 

Daily Sun gathered that although leaders of the Kano PDP were initially favourably disposed to the arrangement,  they grew cold feet when time came for implementation. 

To forestall implementation of the new power-sharing formula,  some members of the Kano PDP filed a suit restraining the NWC from tampering with the state executive. Regardless, the NWC went ahead to dissolve the state executive. 

But, Ologbondiyan noted that although the PDP frowns at its members taking the party to court,  it would seek avenues to get members to work together. 

At the end of the emergency meeting, Ologbondiyan in a statement, stated that “the NWC assures that no stone will be left unturned in the overall quest to bring good governance to Kano, while putting in place machinery to hedge the infiltration of fifth columnists into the party’s fold in the state.

“The party leadership further assures of its preparedness to engage with all stakeholders in Kano, provided all matters in court against the party are withdrawn, as all members work together to build a united PDP…”

