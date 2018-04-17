The Sun News
PDP

PDP NWC meets IBB in Minna

— 17th April 2018

John Adams, Minna

Members of the  Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) National Working Committee, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus,  met with former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his Hill-Top residence in Minna, Niger State, yesterday.

The delegation also visited the residence of a former member of its Board of Trustees and late governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure.

Other NWC members in Secondus’ entourage were the National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan, National Financial Secretary, alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira and the National Women Leader.

The team arrived at Minna Airport via a chartered flight and were driven in a motorcade to Babangida’s residence, in four vehicles.

The delegation was led to Babangida’s residence by a former governor of the state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

On their arrival, the delegation went into a closed-door meeting with the former military president.

All members of the State Working Committee of the party, led by the chairman Alhaji Tanko Beji also attended the meeting.

Daily Sun gathered that Babangida reportedly commended the NWC for reconciling aggrieved members of the party; ahead the 2019 general election.

A source who was privy  to the meeting said the former military president told them that, with the efforts being put into the management of the party at all levels, it should record success in next year’s election.

Secondus, according to another insider, briefed Babangida about developments in the party and plans for Osun and Ekiti states governorship elections. The NWC members were  also at Kure’s residence,  where they  condoled with his widow, Senator Zaynab Kure.

The chairman assured senator Kure “that we are always with you,” before appreciating the role her late husband and herself played in making the PDP what it is today.

They left from the Kure residence to the airport, for the return trip to Abuja.

PDP

PDP NWC meets IBB in Minna

— 17th April 2018

John Adams, Minna Members of the  Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) National Working Committee, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus,  met with former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his Hill-Top residence in Minna, Niger State, yesterday. The delegation also visited the residence of a former member of its Board of Trustees…

