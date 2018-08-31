– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - PDP: NWC cautions aspirants against negative campaign
31st August 2018 - Greek gift from Britain and United States
31st August 2018 - Between individual interest and Buhari’s national interest
31st August 2018 - 2019: Durotoye defeats Moghalu, 15 others to emerge PACT’s consensus candidate
31st August 2018 - Vote for me again in 2019, Buhari begs women
31st August 2018 - APDA announces dates for 2019 primaries
31st August 2018 - It’s unlawful for EFCC to unilaterally probe state’s finances  – Chief OCJ Okocha
31st August 2018 - JAMB rules out increment of UTME cost
31st August 2018 - Why I’m running for president – Saraki
31st August 2018 - Lagos set to celebrate World Coconut Day
Home / National / PDP: NWC cautions aspirants against negative campaign
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGNS

PDP: NWC cautions aspirants against negative campaign

— 31st August 2018

Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned presidential aspirants  on the platform of the party against negative campaigns ahead of the October 5 presidential primary of the party.

The PDP NWC met with the presidential aspirants in Abuja, on Wednesday night, where it gave the charge.

A party source said the meeting, which held at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja, was at the instance of the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to brainstorm on how the party can have a rancour-free presidential primary.

READ ALSO: 2019: Durotoye defeats Moghalu, 15 others to emerge PACT’s consensus candidate

Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was attended by the Senate President Bukola Saraki, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah Jang, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and former chairman of the PDP caretaker committee, Senator Ahmed Makarafi. Other presidential aspirants in attendance were Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental affairs, Tanimu Turaki, former Sokoto State governor, Atahiru Bafarawa, while Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido and Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed were absent.

According to the source, the aspirants were advised to abide by the rules of engagement, so that the outcome of the primary does not negatively affect the party in the general election.

“Since some of them have insisted on contesting in the primary, we can’t force anyone to step down. But, we are also mindful of not having a rancourous primary. The idea of the meeting was to spell out the rules of engagement for the aspirants and make them understand  they need to put Nigeria first.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NEGATIVE CAMPAIGNS

PDP: NWC cautions aspirants against negative campaign

— 31st August 2018

Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned presidential aspirants  on the platform of the party against negative campaigns ahead of the October 5 presidential primary of the party. The PDP NWC met with the presidential aspirants in Abuja, on Wednesday night, where it gave the charge. A…

  • DUROTOYE

    2019: Durotoye defeats Moghalu, 15 others to emerge PACT’s consensus candidate

    — 31st August 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the the 2019 general elections,  former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),  Kingsley Moghalu and 15 other presidential aspirants on the platform of Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) has endorsed Fela Durotoye as their consensus presidential candidate. Durotoye is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Alliance for…

  • BUHARI

    Vote for me again in 2019, Buhari begs women

    — 31st August 2018

    …As President’s wife urges them to shun politicians who use youths as thugs Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked the Nigerian women for voting for him in 2015 and  urged them to repeat the feat in 2019. He made the call, on Thursday, at the Women Political Aspirants Summit organised by National Council…

  • APDA

    APDA announces dates for 2019 primaries

    — 31st August 2018

    The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has approved its timetable for the 2019 general elections primaries. The party, at its recent meeting, also constituted a seven-member committee for the purposes of the 2019 elections. According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting, and signed by the…

  • EFCC

    It’s unlawful for EFCC to unilaterally probe state’s finances  – Chief OCJ Okocha

    — 31st August 2018

    A former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN), has said it is unlawful for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invade a state and commence unilateral investigations of her  finances. Speaking during a special appearance on African Independent Television’s  (AIT) morning magazine programme, Kaakaki, on Wednesday, Chief Okocha…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share