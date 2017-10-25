The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / PDP NEC approves Dec. 9 for national convention

PDP NEC approves Dec. 9 for national convention

— 25th October 2017

The People Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee has approved Dec. 9 for the party’s national elective convention.

The PDP National Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, disclosed this on Tuesday at the end of the party’s 76th NEC meeting in Abuja.

He said that the proposed budget for the convention that would hold at the Eagles Square was also submitted for NEC consideration.

Adeyeye added that the NEC also granted waivers to new members in Anambra and Oyo States who recently decamped from other political parties to the PDP.

“As you know in Oyo state, so many people are joining PDP from other parties and we want to give them a level playing ground just like other members who have been in the party.

“The effectiveness of that is that as we are conducting congresses of the party from wards to local government level, new members can participate.”

Asked if the PDP candidates for Anambra governorship election, Mr Obaze Oseloka, was among those granted waiver by the NEC, Adeyeye said that Oseloka had been granted waiver before the party’s primary election.

“What we did today was for the NEC to ratify the decisions of the national caretaker committee.”

He added that the NEC also approved party election guidelines for 2017 Congresses and national convention.

Adeyeye said that the proposed amendment to the party’s constitution was presented for consideration to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2013.

“Some of these proposed amendments were accepted, some rejected while others are still been considered.”

He added that the final decision on the party’s constitutional amendment would be taken at the forthcoming national convention. (NAN)

