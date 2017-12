…Okowa promises a credible exercise

From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The national convention of thebPeoples Democratic Party( PDP) holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja has commenced.

The convention kicked off at 11.50a.n. with the national anthem, following the arrival of former presudent Goodluck Jonathan.

In his opening speech, Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee and Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, promised to deliver a very credible convention.

He said to enhance the credibility of the exercise all members of the sub-committee found to be delegates from their states have been asked to step down.

“We have taken an oath to God to deliver a credible convention that will be unifying and reconciliatory. We are determined to deliver a credible convention.

“We want to reassure you that we will do the party proud and that we will be vessels of honour unto you all,” Okowa said.